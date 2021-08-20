Josie Canseco slams Bryce Hall dating rumors after kiss video goes viral

After his breakup with TikTok star Addison Rae, Bryce Hall has been in a whirl of dating rumors… and despite denying any romantic involvement with Josie Canseco, fans aren’t letting it go.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were once the star couple of the TikTok fanbase. After an on-again, off-again romance that lasted about a year, the two finally made it official in late 2020.

However, cheating rumors would plague the couple shortly thereafter, seeming to spark their breakup a few months later. Ever since then, Addison Rae has purportedly been involved with the likes of rapper Jack Harlowe and guitarist Omer Fedi.

Advertisement

Bryce Hall, on the other hand, was fairly low-key about his own love life until quite recently. Last month, fans began pairing him with influencer Riley Hubatka — rumors that weren’t helped by their smooches for thumbnails every other day.

Hubatka isn’t the only star that Hall is rumored to be involved with, either; in early June, fans speculated that he was dating model Josie Canseco, after the two were spotted hanging out together.

These rumors were exacerbated by a video that showed them kissing at a party in August, which quickly went viral. While Canseco previously claimed that she was “reeeaaallly not dating Bryce Hall,” that doesn’t seem to have fans convinced at all.

Advertisement

Five days after Hall’s purported kiss with Canseco took the net by storm, the model appeared in an Instagram story alongside Tana Mongeau, where she gave the camera the middle finger alongside text that says, “Me and Bryce aren’t f**king.”

Read More: Four reasons why Britney Spears is the best celebrity on TikTok

Clearly, she’s had enough of the dating rumors — but as for who Bryce is really dating, it seems fairly unclear.

(Fans can watch Josie’s Instagram story by tapping the right arrow in the post below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

The former Sway House star (who recently seemed to become a Hype House member) has denied any involvement with just about anyone his fans bring up, even going so far as to insinuate he was completely single after blasting paparazzi for catching him getting dinner with an unknown woman.

Advertisement

For now, it looks like fans are in the dark until Hall decides to go public with whoever he so chooses.