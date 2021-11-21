Actor Jason Diaz goes viral on TikTok after landing mystery Disney role

Starring in a Disney film is quite the feat to have on your filmography and for The Handmaid’s Tale star Jason Diaz, his dreams might just have come true.

In the world of entertainment, Disney has always reigned over the industry – but their purchase of 20th Century Fox and other studios has given them unparalleled dominance.

With various live-action remakes and original animated films still hitting cinemas, alongside their other box-office smash hits like the MCU, it is an honor to feature in one of their films no matter how big or small the role may be.

The 100 and Charmed star Jason Diaz is cagey with the details, but the actor is potentially set to make his Disney debut in the near future.

Jason Diaz teases cryptic Disney role

Diaz has seemingly been hiding this news for a while, but his latest TikTok has revealed that his next big role could be in a large-scale Disney production.

“I don’t know how to feel,” reads the caption of his celebratory upload which has spread like wildfire. His post currently has over 4.4 million views and almost 10,000 comments at the time of writing.

The specifics of Diaz’s role are currently unknown, but the wait to confirm the project with his fans must mean it is definitely worth the secrecy. Diaz often showcases his athleticism on his TikTok page, and that has led to plenty of speculation about just what his role could entail.

“I can see you playing 4 roles, Aladdin, Jafar, Scar, and Tarzan,” said one. Notably, the reference to the latter has appeared numerous times in the comments, as the actor bears a resemblance to the iconic character. “Say Tarzan pls because we need a Disney Tarzan live-action movie,” added another.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Disney has planned for the actor.