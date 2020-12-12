Logo
6-year-old “banned” streamer RowdyRogan confirms Warzone ban was staged

Published: 12/Dec/2020 16:08 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 17:54

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: RowdyRogan

Young internet personality RowdyRogan and his family have confirmed that their highly-publicized bans from Warzone and TikTok were part of an elaborate stunt.

In a YouTube video uploaded to RowdyRogan’s YouTube channel, the family confirmed growing speculation that the youngster’s ban from Warzone was part of their submission to Faze5’s latest Top 20 challenge, which instructs finalists to make a “viral video”.

They vlogged the entire process of the stunt, from the moment RowdyRogan appeared to think of the idea himself, to the moment that their “ban” played out on Twitch.

When RowdyRogan suggested a “ban” for the viral video challenge, his mom predicted that “people are going to go nuts” – and recent days have shown that she was definitely right.

In the final moments of the video, the youngster’s mom and dad both addressed the camera. While RowdyRogan’s dad acknowledged that “some people won’t be happy” when they find out that this was a stunt, he nonetheless thanked fans for their “phenomenal” support.

Explaining their reasoning for going ahead with the challenge, RowdyRogan’s mom explained said they wanted to show Faze that “the world was ready” for young gamers like her son, and also suggested that RowdyRogan getting to be part of the Faze Clan could “open the gate for young gamers”.

Both parents also thanked Activision for their support and apologised for the backlash they had received from fans in the wake of their son’s “ban”.

How did it all start?

Fans were shocked when the Call of Duty prodigy had his Warzone account banned in the middle of a stream with his father, Harry Drew, on December 9.

While his father vowed to get his account back, with a #FreeRogan hashtag circulating among fans on social media, it appeared that the young star’s TikTok account, which had a 60k-strong following, also bit the dust.

Although plenty of fans rallied around RowdyRogan and his father after the shocking ban on his Warzone account was instated, some fans were more skeptical, theorizing that the youngster’s ban and the attention around it was all part of Faze5’s challenge. Well, it seems like they were right all along!

It remains to be seen whether this stunt was enough for RowdyRogan to pass Faze Jarvis’ challenge.

Call of Duty

Another Juggernaut exploit is making Warzone players invincible

Published: 12/Dec/2020 13:46

by Daniel Cleary
Juggernaut in Warzone
Infinity Ward / Activision

The juggernaut in Warzone is causing more problems, as a strange glitch is making it easy for players to hide in the crate, become invincible and pick up free kills.

The Juggernaut killstreak can be incredibly difficult to deal with in Warzone, requiring lots of damage to put down. But, players have now found a new way to use the Juggernaut – without actually getting armored up at all.

There has been numerous glitches with this rare drop already, such as unlimited self-revive. One of the worst recently allows players to duplicate the drops, meaning you could come up against a full team of juggs.

But, there is now another one ruining Warzone matches, and players have called on Infinity Ward to introduce a fix in the next update.

Juggernaut in Warzone
Infinity Ward
The Juggernaut killstreak provides players with extra protection against damage in Warzone.

A similar glitch was previously found early on in Season 6 with Loadout drops but has since gone under the radar, with many presuming that it had been completely patched during one of the Warzone updates.

However, it’s now causing havoc for any unsuspecting opponents rushing to grab the Juggernaut drop and gain an advantage over their opponents, only to find a player glitched within the crate.

The exploit was shared by Reddit user u/Null_pointer_23 highlighting just how devastating it can be and revealed that it is almost impossible for others to counter in-game.

The best way to "use" the Juggernaut from CODWarzone

The exploit is done by crouching directly underneath the drop’s location, which causes the character model to glitch within the crate, making them invisible and often immune to bullet damage.

Although it can be quite overpowered, the one downside is that players will be unable to move during this glitch, and it is likely that they will eventually die to the circle if they are avoided in-game. But, their still likely to rack up kills as unsuspecting players drop in the hope of getting the Juggernaut.

Fans have called upon the Warzone devs to address bugs like this one that are ruining matches for players who are caught off guard.

As of now, it is unclear just how long Juggernauts will remain in Warzone, or if this glitch will be removed ahead of the battle royale’s integration with Black Ops Cold War for Season One.