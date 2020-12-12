6-year-old “banned” streamer RowdyRogan confirms Warzone ban was staged

Young internet personality RowdyRogan and his family have confirmed that their highly-publicized bans from Warzone and TikTok were part of an elaborate stunt.



In a YouTube video uploaded to RowdyRogan’s YouTube channel, the family confirmed growing speculation that the youngster’s ban from Warzone was part of their submission to Faze5’s latest Top 20 challenge, which instructs finalists to make a “viral video”.

They vlogged the entire process of the stunt, from the moment RowdyRogan appeared to think of the idea himself, to the moment that their “ban” played out on Twitch.

When RowdyRogan suggested a “ban” for the viral video challenge, his mom predicted that “people are going to go nuts” – and recent days have shown that she was definitely right.

In the final moments of the video, the youngster’s mom and dad both addressed the camera. While RowdyRogan’s dad acknowledged that “some people won’t be happy” when they find out that this was a stunt, he nonetheless thanked fans for their “phenomenal” support.

Explaining their reasoning for going ahead with the challenge, RowdyRogan’s mom explained said they wanted to show Faze that “the world was ready” for young gamers like her son, and also suggested that RowdyRogan getting to be part of the Faze Clan could “open the gate for young gamers”.

Both parents also thanked Activision for their support and apologised for the backlash they had received from fans in the wake of their son’s “ban”.

How did it all start?

Fans were shocked when the Call of Duty prodigy had his Warzone account banned in the middle of a stream with his father, Harry Drew, on December 9.

While his father vowed to get his account back, with a #FreeRogan hashtag circulating among fans on social media, it appeared that the young star’s TikTok account, which had a 60k-strong following, also bit the dust.

As some of you know, Rogan was banned from Warzone on stream tonight. The Team and us are currently trying to handle the situation and will keep you guys updated. Thank you for all the support. #FreeRogan pic.twitter.com/df1B28Fa8R — RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) December 10, 2020

Although plenty of fans rallied around RowdyRogan and his father after the shocking ban on his Warzone account was instated, some fans were more skeptical, theorizing that the youngster’s ban and the attention around it was all part of Faze5’s challenge. Well, it seems like they were right all along!

It remains to be seen whether this stunt was enough for RowdyRogan to pass Faze Jarvis’ challenge.