6-year-old Twitch star RowdyRogan banned from Warzone live on stream

Published: 10/Dec/2020 5:57 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 6:09

by Andrew Amos
RowdyRogan in FaZe Clan jersey next to Call of Duty Warzone gameplay
Twitter: RowdyRogan / Activision

RowdyRogan made a name for himself in the Call of Duty community earlier in 2020 for skills beyond his years, but the 6-year-old has been taken offline. Activision banned his Warzone account live during a December 9 Twitch stream, leading to an outpouring of support.

RowdyRogan has taken Twitch and the Call of Duty scene by storm in 2020. With his dad by his side, the enigmatic youngster has won hearts across the world with his great gameplay, coupled in with the cuteness of being one of Twitch’s youngest stars.

However, his Warzone stream on December 9 was cut short after Rogan booted up the game to a message. The message stated his account was permanently suspended.

Both Rogan and his dad were heartbroken over the sudden decision.

“No way. You can’t be for real right now,” his dad said on stream. “We’re going to get it back. We’ll get it back. It’s gotta be a mistake.”

While there wasn’t a ban reason given, there is a very likely answer: Rogan is too young.

Activision’s Terms of Use state that all users of their products must be “aged 13 or older.” All players must accept these terms before playing. This includes Warzone, the title Rogan is known for.

Twitch’s Terms of Service also follow similar age restrictions. “The Twitch Services are not available to persons under the age of 13,” their guidelines state, though RowdyRogan has not yet been banned on Twitch.

There’s been an outpouring of support on social media for the youngster. A push to get the hashtag #FreeRogan trending on Twitter has been started, with other stars like Swagg chiming in.

“Wait wtf why,” the FaZe member said in reply to a tweet from Rogan’s father.

RowdyRogan has over 118,000 subscribers on YouTube and 84,000 followers on Twitch. We will update you with more information as it arises.

Black Ops Cold War December 9 update: full patch notes

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:57 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 2:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty developers Treyarch have released another Black Ops Cold War patch update, adding Nuketown ‘84 back into the Zombies Onslaught playlist, restoring map voting after it was “accidentally disabled,” and more.

The Black Ops Cold War developers confirmed the surprise Dec 9 update was to “address a few issues” created by the first patch they deployed this week.

“We’ve addressed a few issues that managed to slip through the cracks following yesterday’s quality-of-life update,” they wrote in the Black Ops Cold War blog post.

These issues mainly related to multiplayer and zombies. Treyarch returned Nuketown ‘84 to the Onslaught playlist, and re-added map voting. The selection feature was accidentally disabled, they revealed, in yesterday’s Dec 8 update.

Cleaning up Tuesday’s patch wasn’t the only thing included in the latest Black Ops Cold War update, however.

Treyarch also added 12v12 Miami to Combined Arms, and loaded up more Pack-a-Punch Ray Gun camos for Zombies. There were also a number of pressing “stability improvements” shipped on Dec. 9, as well as several long-awaited UI fixes.

BOCW Nuketown '84
Activision
Nuketown ’84 is back after a spell on the sidelines.

The December 9 update is now live on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Black Ops Cold War update: December 9 patch notes

Multiplayer

General

  • Restored map voting in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled.

Game Modes

  • Combined Arms
    • Added Miami to Combined Arms map rotation.

Stability

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the Field Mic was in use.
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.

Zombies

Stability

  • Added general stability fixes.

Die Maschine

  • Weapons
    • Added Pack-a-Punch camos for the Ray Gun.
  • Gameplay
    • Addressed an issue where zombies could ignore the player after leaving the Dark Aether during certain side quests.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Maps
    • Added Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list.

UI

General

  • Addressed issues:
    • Breadcrumbs could appear on locked items.
    • Menu breadcrumbs could return after going to Campaign.
    • Red artifacting could appear under the rewards in the After Action Report.
    • White placeholder boxes could appear in place of the player’s Calling Card and Emblem during player inspection.

Gunsmith

  • The Hunter icon will no longer appear distorted in the Weapon Mastery tab of the Gunsmith for the M79.