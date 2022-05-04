16-year-old girl from ‘Grinning Girl’ meme confirmed dead by suicide

A star from TLC’s reality TV show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras,’ Kailia Posey, has been confirmed dead by suicide at the age of 16.

Posey was made famous by the show, which aired its first episode back in 2009, after her facial expression went viral as a meme template called ‘Grinning Girl.’

The teenager’s sudden passing was revealed by her mother on Facebook.

Marcy Posey Gatterman posted a statement on May 2, stating her daughter had taken her own life in Washington.

Girl behind ‘Grinning Girl’ meme dies aged 16

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” Marcy said.

“A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Advertisement

The post has since received almost 1,000 likes, with hundreds of messages of support for Kailia’s relatives and friends.

One user said: “Marcy, I’m so sorry. Praying hard for you and your family. She will be missed.”

Read More: TikToker baffled at speeding ticket for driving at safe speed

Another posted: “We met K about 10 years ago and just as sweet as can be. We are so very sorry and are uplifting you in our prayers. She was such a beautiful shining star.”

Kailia had many talents, from being a young contortionist to being picked as a cheerleader for her high school.

Kailia’s family set up student fund

Speaking to TMZ, the grieving family confirmed that Kailia had ambitions to pursue a career in acting, but also to obtain a commercial pilot’s license.

Advertisement

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” her Mother told TMZ.

The family has since organized a Teen Crisis Intervention Fund at the Whatcom Community Foundation, with the proceeds going towards students suffering from mental health issues.

“Thank you for honoring Kailia’s short, beautiful life by helping other young people,” a statement on the Foundation’s website reads.

If you have been affected by this story, know that there is help out there for suicide prevention. We urge those suffering from suicidal thoughts to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline immediately at 800-273-TALK.