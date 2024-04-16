Blind Items TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dead at 36

TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth, famous for her blind items, has died at the age of 36 according to her family.

Kyle Marisa Roth, a popular TikTok creator who gained a following of more than 175,000 fans for sharing Hollywood blind items has died.

Her family broke the news online, with Kyle’s mom Jacquie Cohen Roth taking to LinkedIn to post a tribute to her daughter, writing, “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away.”

“She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” Jacquie continued. “Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

As of now, no cause of death is known. Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth wrote on Instagram that the family does not yet know what happened to the beloved and controversial TikToker, going on to share a heartfelt tribute on the social media platform.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay wrote. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more — she had so many gifts.

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed.”

Actress and internet celebrity Julia Fox also responded to the news, calling Kyle a “ray of sunshine” and saying she would be deeply missed; “I hope she knew how much she touched our lives.”