TikTok star Juliana Rocha dead at 25 after mysterious disappearance online

Brazilian TikTok sensation and makeup influencer Juliana Rocha has died at the age of 25, after mysteriously disappearing from social media.

Juliana was known for posting glamorous makeup tutorials and beauty tips on TikTok, where she had amassed over 260,000 followers and 7.6 million likes.

On 23 October, Jualiana’s family announced in an Instagram Story on her page that the 25-year-old had tragically passed away. “It is with deep regret and sadness that Juliana Rocha’s family informs you, her audience and people who loved her, that she has died,” the statement read.

Article continues after ad

The Brazilian beauty guru’s cause of death has not been disclosed yet, but someone claiming to be a close friend of her family said she died of cancer. According to The Mirror, the news of her passing came almost two months after she disappeared from social media.

Article continues after ad

Tributes paid to Julia Rocha

The Pink 21 Cosméticos label, which had previously collaborated with Juliana in a video, commented: “We were very saddened by the news, Ju was an incredible partner, extremely dedicated and talented. We convey to family and colleagues our feelings and prayers at this time.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the makeup influencer’s agency shared a heartwarming post which read: “Juliana’s presence and influence will always be remembered, not only by us but by her entire audience. Rest in peace, Ju, and may your light continue to shine in our hearts.”

Juliana’s friend, Priscila Paulo, wrote in a social media post: “I can’t believe you’re gone, but wherever you are, you’ll be in a good place. Rest in peace, Ju. You will always be remembered.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans of the make-up influencer also took to social media to send their condolences. “I can’t believe Juliana Rocha died, I loved watching her videos,” one said. “I still can’t believe that Juliana Rocha died, my God I loved her so much, may she rest in peace,” another added.

A funeral was held on October 24 for the late influencer, and it was attended by her close friends and family members.