TikTok star Leah Smith dead at 22 after battle with rare cancer

TikTok star Leah Smith has died at the age of 22 after a battle with a rare form of cancer, her boyfriend has confirmed.

Leah Smith, from Liverpool, UK, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2019, and had amassed over 500,000 followers and millions of views on her TikTok account as she documented her battle.

On March 11, the 22-year-old died from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue. Her boyfriend, Andrew, took to her platform to announce her death that morning.

In the clip, he said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help. She did actually read all of them. And anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realized.

Article continues after ad

“We’ll all miss Leah and we’ll make sure that we never forget her. I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Article continues after ad

Fans pay respects to TikTok star Leah Smith

Since the upload, Leah’s boyfriend’s message to fans has been viewed millions of times, with over 60,000 comments from viewers paying their respects to the TikToker.

“Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out! She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace,” one person wrote. “Oh my girl, may she rest with the angels. The most beautiful kind girl I’ve ever spoke to,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

“Been a silent follower for years wow I’m so sorry, rest in paradise beautiful I hope you’re finally at peace,” a third said. “Rest in peace beautiful girl, sending all my love to your friends and family. My heart hurts,” someone else wrote.

Leah’s death follows the death of another major TikTok star, Queenzziel0cthevoice, in February, after a battle with ovarian cancer.