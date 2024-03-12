EntertainmentTikTok

TikTok star Leah Smith dead at 22 after battle with rare cancer

Kawter Abed
TikTok star Leah Smith dies aged 22TIKTOK: xx_leahsmith

TikTok star Leah Smith has died at the age of 22 after a battle with a rare form of cancer, her boyfriend has confirmed.

Leah Smith, from Liverpool, UK, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2019, and had amassed over 500,000 followers and millions of views on her TikTok account as she documented her battle.

On March 11, the 22-year-old died from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue. Her boyfriend, Andrew, took to her platform to announce her death that morning.

In the clip, he said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help. She did actually read all of them. And anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realized.

“We’ll all miss Leah and we’ll make sure that we never forget her. I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Fans pay respects to TikTok star Leah Smith

Since the upload, Leah’s boyfriend’s message to fans has been viewed millions of times, with over 60,000 comments from viewers paying their respects to the TikToker.

“Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out! She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace,” one person wrote. “Oh my girl, may she rest with the angels. The most beautiful kind girl I’ve ever spoke to,” another commented.

“Been a silent follower for years wow I’m so sorry, rest in paradise beautiful I hope you’re finally at peace,” a third said. “Rest in peace beautiful girl, sending all my love to your friends and family. My heart hurts,” someone else wrote.

Leah’s death follows the death of another major TikTok star, Queenzziel0cthevoice, in February, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Related Topics

About The Author

Kawter Abed

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers celebrity and reality TV news, and the latest viral TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com