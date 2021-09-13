Valkyrae begins stream in tears after running late: “I hate letting people down”

YouTube streaming sensation ‘Valkyrae’ explained why she began a recent stream in tears, claiming she felt frustrated and “overwhelmed” after running behind.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the internet’s most popular broadcasters. After signing an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube last year, she went on to be crowned Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, and has even risen to prominence as one of the most-watched female influencers.

As such, it isn’t too surprising that she feels somewhat pressured to please her 3 and a half million subscribers… but sometimes, this inner drive can result in overwhelming emotions.

In a recent broadcast — after revealing to fans that her recently-diagnosed TMJ was throwing a wrench in her streaming schedule — Valkyrae appeared to be quite distressed, constantly fixing her makeup and adjusting her outfit.

When fans asked why she seemed so frazzled, she admitted that she’d been crying just before appearing on stream and wanted to make sure she wasn’t out of sorts.

She then admitted that she was “overwhelmed” by everything on her plate, and had been an hour late to her stream due to other obligations.

“I was crying just before stream, so I keep looking into OBS, but I feel like my makeup has melted, and I feel like I need to fix myself, but I feel like it’s too late!” she laughed before opting to wear her glasses.

“It’s okay, I’m just very overwhelmed,” she added. “I was mostly crying because I was so pissed off that I was an hour late to stream. I hate when I let people down. I told people four thirty, and I was an hour late.”

“What if people cancel something, or move stuff around, and they plan to be here at four thirty, and they were just waiting for me? And I just couldn’t go live? I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry! It’s one of those days.”

(Topic begins at 0:36)

Luckily, it seemed like Valkyrae was able to get everything under control, and her fans didn’t seem too worried about her running a bit behind, considering all that she was dealing with outside of her regular streaming schedule.