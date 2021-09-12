100 Thieves sign NiceWigg as first Apex Legends content creator

On September 12, 2021, 100 Thieves announced the signing of former Apex Legends pro player Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin as their first dedicated content creator for Respawn’s battle royale.

The LA-based esports organization and lifestyle brand officially revealed that they had inked a deal with Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin via Twitter on September 12.

Martin joins the org as their first dedicated Apex Legends content creator, alongside other streamers, YouTubers, and social media creators such as ‘BrookeAB’, Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, and Hammoudi ‘Yassuo’ Abdalrhman.

A former pro player for Counter Logic Gaming and unsigned ALGS competitor, the pro-turned-streamer has amassed over $20k in winnings, along with a following of over 700k across Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Welcome @NiceWigg to 100 Thieves! NiceWigg joins us as an Apex Legends creator. He's one of the most genuine people we have ever met, with one of the most supportive and kind communities. We are so thrilled to have him as part of the family. #100T pic.twitter.com/mH303t41kS — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) September 12, 2021

100 Thieves did field a competitive Apex Legends team shortly after the game’s release in 2019, but the squad disbanded in 2020, and the org has remained absent from the Apex scene until Martin’s signing.

NiceWigg joins 100T, headed by former Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, after teaming up with fellow streamer Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop during Apex Legends’ latest season, Emergence — something that many of his fans took as a sign of his imminent addition to the org.