Pokimane explains why she’s hesitant to launch Valkyrae-style skincare line

Twitch icon Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys responded to the possibility of following in the footsteps of 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and start her own skincare line.

Pokimane made waves earlier this month by announcing her own company ‘Myna Snacks’ and their first cookie product.

While Myna Snacks has other tasty creations in the works, there’s no shortage of marketing opportunities for Pokimane given her status as one of the leading voices in the streaming space.

Article continues after ad

During a recent interview, Pokimane was asked about potentially launching a skincare line like Valkyrae’s controversial RFLCT line or starting her own esports team like Disguised Toast, but the streamer expressed concerns.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane doesn’t want to “make as much money” as she can

Speaking with Inverse, Pokimane explained that she doesn’t want to release too many products with the goal of just making money.

“My goal is not to launch as many products as I can or make as much money as I can,” she said. “It’s really about being super intentional with what I bring to market, not just because something might sell with my name behind it, but because I think the product is that great.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Myna Snacks Pokimane launched her very own snack brand called ‘Myna Snacks’ in November 2023.

The Twitch star had previously noted how Myna Snacks was a two-year passion project of hers, further indicating that she takes her time developing a brand and launching a product.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe in five years, I’ll think of something else,” she added.

Although the next Myna Snacks product has yet to be officially announced, the company’s co-founder Darcey Macken says they’re eyeing other snack items such as crackers following the Midnight Mini Cookies launch.

Article continues after ad

For more Twitch news, keep it locked to Dexerto.