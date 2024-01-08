100 Thieves sign world champion to Valorant roster

100 Thieves announced the signing of former Evil Geniuses player Kelden “Boostio” Pupello to its Valorant roster.

100 Thieves revealed its fifth and final player for its starting Valorant squad in VCT Americas. The organization went through a major overhaul after the 2023 season, dropping two players and adding a new head coach.

The organization went out and signed M80 stand-out Daniel ‘eeiu’ Vucenovic and brought in Tony ‘Zikz’ Gray team as a coach fresh off Evil Geniuses Valorant Champions run. 100T played in one off-season tournament, Red Bull Home Ground 4, ahead of the start of the 2024 VCT circuit.

At that event, 100 Thieves placed in the top six and used Nicholas ‘NaturE’ Garrison as a stand-in.

On January 8, 2024, the VCT Americas team announced it had signed former EG IGL Boostio for the 2024 season.

Boostio joins 100 Thieves Valorant

The announcement featured Boostio’s former coach letting the player out of jail to announce his departure from Evil Geniuses.

The VCT Americas organization reportedly had its 2023 Valorant Champions winning roster in contract jail this off-season. The team faced either a massive pay reduction or had to find a new home outside of Evil Geniuses. NRG Esports announced the signing of two other Evil Geniuses World Championship-winning team members Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov and Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold on December 23, 2023.

EG now has only three players signed to its roster after Boostio’s departure and is rumored to be losing another player to Leviatán. The 2024 VCT season kicks off on February 20.

With Boostio and Zikz at the helm of the team this season, 100 Thieves is expected to take a step toward international competition. In 2023, 100 Thieves failed to qualify for Masters, Champions, and VCT Americas Playoffs.

100 Thieves’ 2024 Valorant roster is now the following: