How to find Blaidd’s armor set in Elden Ring

Blaidd is a large half-wolf warrior you’ll meet several times on your journey through The Lands Between. Here’s how to get Blaidd’s armor set in Elden Ring.

There are lots of incredible-looking armor sets in Elden Ring. In fact, the game features more impressive sets than any other previous FromSoftware game. Blaidd’s set is especially striking due to his head piece being a large wolf mask. Although, the rest of Blaidd’s armor is also pretty impressive. Not only does Blaidd’s set look awesome, it also offers decent protection too to high-level players in Elden Ring

However, Blaidd is an important NPC character in Elden Ring and is connected to a variety of side quests and storylines. You cannot simply kill him on your first meeting and take his set. So, if you want to unlock Blaidd’s armor set in Elden Ring, here’s what you’ll need to do.

The path to unlocking this gear will lead to some inevitable spoilers, so if you’re keen to avoid them, don’t read any further.

Contents

Things to do before beating Blaidd

As you may have already gathered, you get Blaidd’s set by defeating him in combat and this occurs by following Ranni’s quest to a certain point. While the character will survive the story, his rehabilitation effectively removes Blaidd from your playthrough.

Therefore, we recommend you do the following things before starting Ranni’s quest:

Kill Darriwil at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol . This is the ‘man’ Blaidd is hunting during your first meeting at the Mistwood Ruins. Blaidd will be a summonable NPC for this fight and will make it much easier. He’ll also give you a Sombre Smithing Stone (2) for your trouble.

. This is the ‘man’ Blaidd is hunting during your first meeting at the Mistwood Ruins. Blaidd will be a summonable NPC for this fight and will make it much easier. He’ll also give you a Sombre Smithing Stone (2) for your trouble. Kill Starscourge Radahn. Blaidd will be one of the many NPCs who arrives at the Radahn festival to help you bring the demi-god down. He’ll likely get his furry behind handed to him by Radahn in the fight, but he’s a useful ally.

Finding Blaidd’s set in Elden Ring

Blaidd’s set in Elden Ring is split into four pieces; Blaidd’s Armor, Blaidd’s Gauntlets, Blaidd’s Greaves, and the Black Wolf Mask. All of these items can be found at different points during Ranni’s quest-line. Here’s where they all are:

Blaidd’s Black Wolf Mask

The first and easiest item to find is the Black Wolf Mask. This can be acquired by climbing the ruins of Seluvis’s Rise. The mask can be found on a corpse in plain view. The ruins are fairly easy to climb, but you may need your horse for the bigger jumps.

You don’t actually need to have started Ranni’s quest to find this item, just have access to the area. However, you’ll need to progress pretty far in her quest to unlock the rest of Blaidd’s set.

Finding Blaidd’s Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves

Once you’ve found the Dark Moon Ring, head back to Ranni’s Rise to hear Blaidd mumbling to himself by the tower’s main entrance. Once he’s finished talking he’ll turn hostile and you’ll need to defeat him in battle as an NPC mini-boss.

Blaidd is no push-over and can be defeated if you use the terrain to your advantage and dodge his attacks. He’s quick but leaves lots of openings for a counterattack. He also doesn’t have an especially large pool of health either.

Once you’ve defeated him, you’ll be awarded Blaidd’s Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive his weapon the Royal Greatsword.

So, that’s everything you need to do to get your hands on Blaidd’s Set in Elden Ring.

