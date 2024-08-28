GamingDiablo

Best Diablo 4 Blood Lance Necromancer build in Season 5

The Necromancer is high in the meta in Season 5 of Diablo 4 and the Blood Lance build is a powerful minion-free setup that sees the class do major damage to enemies from a distance.

The Blood Lance Necro build involves the Necromancer using this gruesome move as their primary offensive weapon while utilizing other skills and gear that boost its power. This Necromancer build is ranked as A-tier in the current endgame meta, so it’s a great choice for those fond of the Priests of Rathma, especially anyone who wants to use a powerful Necro build, but without using summons.

Below, we’ll detail how to optimize the build for leveling and endgame, giving you the best skills, items, Aspects, and Glyphs to target on your journey. For the PvP players out there, we’ll also inform you if we think the Bone Spear Necro is effective this season.

The Necromancer uses Blood Magic to fight the forces of Hell.

Best Blood Lance leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure that you’re selecting your skills in the following order:

LevelSkill
1Reap
2Decompose
3Bone Lance
4Bone Lance
5Enhanced Bone Lance
6Supernatural Bone Lance
7Bone Lance
8Bone Lance
9Bone Lance
10Blood Mist
11Unliving Energy
12Imperfectly Balanced
13Imperfectly Balanced
14Imperfectly Balanced
15Hewed Flesh
16Hewed Flesh
17Hewed Flesh
18Corpse Explosion
19Fueled by Death
20Fueled by Death
21Fueled by Death
22Grim Harvest
23Decreptify
24Enhanced Decreptify
25Abhorrent Decreptify
26Decreptify
27Decreptify
28Decreptify
29Decreptify
30Death’s Approach
31Death’s Approach
32Death’s Approach
33Corpse Tendrils
34Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
35Plagued Corpse Tendrils
36Grusome Mending
37Coalesced Blood
38Coalesced Blood
39Coalesced Blood
40Tides of Blood
41Tides of Blood
42Tides of Blood
43Rathma’s Vigor
44Rapid Ossification
45Rapid Ossification
46Rapid Ossification
47Bone Storm
48Enhanced Bone Storm
49Supreme Bone Storm
Renown 1Serration
Renown 2Stand Alone
Renown 3Stand Alone
Renown 4Stand Alone
Renown 5Mememto Mori
Renown 6Mememto Mori
Renown 7Mememto Mori
Renown 8Serration
Renown 9Serration
Renown 10Gruesome Mending

These skills will help you to craft the ideal Blood Lance build. Of course, you’ll need to have unlocked the Renown points to use the extra ten. Once you do though, focus on adding the above solo Necro passives to give your character a boost heading into the endgame.

If you do want to use minions, switch out the Memento Mori and Stand Alone passives for Hellbent Commander and Inspiring Leader.

Best Book of the Dead setup for leveling

When it comes to using the Necromancer’s unique Book of the Dead skills for a Blood Lance build, we recommend selecting the following:

  • Skeletal Warriors – Sacrifice
  • Skeletal Mages – Sacrifice
  • Golems – Sacrifice

As you can see, we’ll not be using minions in battle for this build and instead will be Sacrificing them to make our Necromancer even more powerful. Of course, you can choose to use them, just know your build won’t be as individually powerful if you do.

Best leveling rotation

Here’s the best rotation of attacks you should use when approaching mobs of enemies:

  • Decreptify
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Blood Mist
  • Bone Storm
  • Blood Lance – Main Skill
  • Corpse Explosion

When you approach a mob, hit them with Decreptify to put them on the backfoot. Now, cast Corpse Tendrils to stun enemies and increase the likelihood of producing extra corpses.

From here, hit them with your main attacks, using Blood Mist to do devastating damage from a distance once your minions engage the mob. Now you can use your two most effective skills, Bone Storm, and can begin firing volleys of Blood Lance into the fray.

By now, Corpse Tendrils will have worn off, so hit them with another round of it, maximizing your corpse generation, stunning the survivors, and even topping up their poison levels. As the bodies pile up, cast Corpse Explosion to wipe out the surviving enemies.

Best Legendary Aspects

While Legendary Aspects will become more useful in the endgame version of the Blood Lance build, there are some you can hunt down while progressing to level 50 or while playing through the story. Here’s where you can find them:

AspectPowerDungeonRegion
SacrificialBoosts Sacrifice Minion buffsRuins of EriduHawezar
Grasping VeinsIncreased critical strike chance for Corpse TendrilsCorrupted GrottoKehjistan
Blood Seeker’sBoosts Blood Lance damageMercy’s ReachFractured Peaks
Blood LanceBlizzard Entertainment / Dexerto
Blood Lance is a Primary Skill.

Best Blood Lance endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you reach endgame in Season 5 by beating the story, hitting level 50, and unlocking the Paragon Board, you can then respec to the endgame version of the Blood Lance Necro build.

The good news is that for this endgame build, you’ll be keeping the exact same set-up you had for leveling. So there’s no need to respec, unless you want to add or remove minions.

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Reap1
Decompose1
Blood LanceEnhanced, Supernatural5
Blood Mist1
DecrepifyEnhanced, Abhorent5
Corpse Explosion1
Corpse TendrilsEnhanced, Plagued1
Bone StormEnhanced, Supreme1

Here’s which Passive Skills you should choose:

Passive SkillPoints
Unliving Energy1
Hewed Flesh3
Grim Harvest1
Fueled by Death3
Imperfectly Balanced3
Amplify Damage3
Death’s Approach3
Memento Mori3
Serration3
Coalesced Blood3
Grusome Mending2
Tides of Blood3
Stand Alone3
Rapid Ossification3
Rathma’s Vigor1

Best endgame Book of the Dead setup

Once again, we recommend Sacrificing your minions:

  • Skeletal Warriors – Sacrifice
  • Skeletal Mages – Sacrifice
  • Golems – Sacrifice

Of course, if you’d prefer to use minions, feel free, just know you’ll be less powerful as an individual Necromancer.

Best endgame rotation

For endgame, use the following skill rotation when approaching mobs in battle:

  • Decreptify
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Blood Mist
  • Bone Storm
  • Blood Lance – Main Skill
  • Corpse Explosion

The rotation remains the same in endgame as it was for leveling. So see above for a detailed breakdown.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’ve reached endgame, you’ll have access to many more Legendary Aspects to boost your build and add special powers to buff your primary skills. Some are the same as in the leveling build, but now there’s even more. Here’s where and how you can find them:

AspectPowerDungeonRegionGamble Obols
Grasping VeinsIncreased critical strike chance for Corpse TendrilsCorrupted GrottoKehjistan
Blood SeekersBoosts Blood Lance damageMercy’s ReachFractured Peaks
SacrificialBoosts Sacrifice minion buffsRuins of EriduHawezar
Great FeastIncreased minion damageFocus
Gore QuillsBlood Lance has a chance to spawn Blood OrbsFocus
Shielding StormBone Storm generates BarrierPants
Hardened BonesYou and your minions get damage reductionPants
MetamorphosisEvade triggers Unstoppable for 2.5 secondsBoots

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Blood Lance buildBlizzard Entertainment / Dexerto
The Blood Lance build is different from Blood Surge, but just as deadly.

Paragon Board

Once you reach level 50 you’ll stop earning skills points and start earning Paragon points instead. This leveling system works very differently and involves you selecting updates from various boards with different themes and buffs.

Every path is different, but the good news is that by targeting different Glyphs as you move around the Paragon Board, you’ll start buffing your Bone Spear Necro in the ways that matter most to the build.

See below to see which Glyphs you should target first.

Best Glyphs

Level 15

  • ‍Corporeal
  • ‍Exploit
  • ‍Dominate
  • ‍Essence
  • ‍Sacrificial
  • ‍Amplify

Level 21

  • ‍Essence
  • ‍Dominate
  • ‍Exploit
  • ‍Corporeal
  • ‍Amplify
  • ‍Sacrificial

Once you reach Paragon Level 15, work your way towards the above Glyphs. You’ll also unlock more across the Paragon Board as you earn more points, but selecting these particular Glyphs in this order will keep you on the best possible path for the Blood Lance build.

Best Blood Lance endgame item build

ItemSocketItem typePower
Shadow SinRuby for extra lifeHelm
Runic Mail of Disobedience 2x Ruby for extra lifeChest ArmorBone Storm has the chance to trigger Barrier
Shadow GuardianGloves
Heroic Rival2x Ruby for extra lifePants
Corpse RevengeBootsIncreased Skeleton Priest damage
Imp EndRuby for overpower damageMain Hand
Wraith Voup1x Ruby for overpower damageOffhand
Blood Seeker’s ChokerSkull to boost armorAmuletBoosts Blood Lance damage
Ring of Potent BloodSkull to boost armorRing 1Boosts Blood Orbs
Sacrificial RingSkull to boost armorRing 2Boosts Sacrifice damage

It’ll take time to track down this exact set, but once you do this will make up your endgame gear. Of course, it’s up to you which gear you equip and you may want to mix it up, but this setup will give you a decided advantage.

Alternative to Necromancer Blood Lance build for PvP

The good news about using the Necromancer Blood Lance build for PvP is that it’s the exact build we’ve described above in our endgame section. The build is rated A-tier for PvP this season, so while it’s not at the very top, it’s still deadly and a great choice for taking down other players.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian.

