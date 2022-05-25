Elon Musk roasted by Elden Ring players for “worst build ever”

Tesla founder Elon Musk was brutally roasted on Twitter after sharing his Elden Ring build which many found to be quite bad.

Elon Musk has been in the news recently for his attempts to acquire Twitter for a reported $44 billion.

Since that deal might be on hold for now, he’s found the time to finally dig his teeth into 2022’s most beloved open-world game Elden Ring.

Now, after finally sharing details about his character, he’s received a massive amount of criticism on the very website he’s aiming to purchase.

Elon Musk roasted for his Elden Ring build

The 50-year-old billionaire tweeted out his character’s build on May 24, showing off his “power mage” build.

The tweet revealed his level 111 character with a focus on high Mind and Intelligence stats.

Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed pic.twitter.com/OTSqKrrIv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Many Elden Ring players were quick to point out just how bad his gear is paired together, focusing on the fact he was wielding two shields at once and opting for a heavy roll.

One user said, “Wtf is this build? I thought this guy was supposed to be a genius?”

Wtf is this build? I thought this guy was supposed to be a genius? — Zoey Cakes (@Zoey_Cakes) May 24, 2022

Another user mocked his use of a cell phone photo instead of an actual screenshot and said, “Elon Musk posting phone photos of the least efficient Elden Ring build I’ve ever seen proves meritocracy is fake.”

Elon Musk posting phone photos of the least efficient Elden Ring build I’ve ever seen proves meritocracy is fake https://t.co/utwltuSZAE — Scarlett (@ScarlettMiracle) May 25, 2022

Although Elon Musk might become the owner of Twitter someday, that won’t shield him from its users roasting him when they see fit.

Especially went it comes to something as serious and meticulously thought-out as Elden Ring builds.