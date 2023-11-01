Joe Rogan shoots arrows at Elon Musk’s Cybertruck after podcast together

Joe Rogan shot arrows at Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck after he was convinced he could damage it during their newest talk on the JRE Podcast.

Like all podcasts, the Joe Rogan Experience doesn’t pass a few weeks without having a repeat guest. The UFC commentator regularly brings his friends, fellow comedians, and some MMA athletes back on to talk within a few weeks of their last appearance.

Elon Musk, however, typically goes a few years between his episodes. The South African billionaire made his first appearance on the JRE back in 2018, and has since made a handful of appearances.

His most recent one came on October 31, as he released part of the conversation on X/Twitter. However, the full episode is still exclusive to Spotify.

Joe Rogan fires arrow at Tesla Cybertruck after JRE Podcast with Elon Musk

After the pair had finished up their lengthy conversation, they touched on the Tesla Cybertruck – which has been marketed not only as a massive step forward for the electric car company but one that is invulnerable to damage on the outside.

Well, Rogan had to test that out for himself, offering to shoot the Cybertruck with a custom bow that he was convinced would be able to leave a mark.

Naturally, Musk went for it, leading to a video of Rogan taking a shot at one of the truck’s doors and seeing his arrow ricochet backward and also shattering the arrow tip. “That’s impressive,” Rogan said, tipping his cap to Musk.

While Musk didn’t tweet the video of Rogan shooting the arrow – opting only to post a photo – he some did question why they thought an arrow might do damage.

“So, I will be safe from Robin Hood,” one joked. “Very interesting but not sure how relevant it is to most consumers,” another said. “Who is shooting arrows at car ffs?” commented another.