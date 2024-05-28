Insane Elden Ring build lets you try every new weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nearly here and one player has painstakingly crafted a build that can use all the new stuff it has to offer.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree hype levels are at a fever pitch. The recently released story trailer has given us more questions than answers in true FromSoftware fashion.

Fortunately, prior to that trailer, Hidetaka Miyazaki himself did give players some idea of what to expect. Shadow of the Erdtree promises the appearance of unseen Elden Ring characters, a new progression system, and eight new weapon types to change up the gameplay.

Keeping those shiny new toys in mind, an Elden Ring player has done the math to figure out a build that should let you use all of them. X user dangitjm explained their reasoning.

Initially spotted by GamesRadar+, this mathematician was responding to a post in which a player was trying to craft their own Elden Ring DLC build, the suspicious absence of the Intelligence stat prompted dangitjm’s experiment. They began with a familiar mantra for any Soulsborne game, “Level Vigor!”

“The HP jump from 40 to 60 Vigor [the softcap] yields an extra “450 HP” changing this build’s health from 1450 to 1900,” dangitjm, explained. That 30% health jump is important for survivability but the key interest here is other stats meeting the expected minimum requirements for new weapons.

The Elden Ring DLC build dangitjm came up with based on previous minimum requirements is as follows:

Vigor – 60

60 Mind – 35

35 Endurance – 30

30 Strength – 60

60 Dexterity – 48

48 Intelligence – 70

70 Faith – 50

50 Arcane – 27

This requires starting with the Vagabond class and achieving a level of 301 which is no mean feat. Any player wanting to try out this build is likely looking at a trip to Elden Ring’s best Rune farming spot to slay a few thousand Albinaurics or birds.

If the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has similar stat requirements on its weapons to the base game, this build will let you run them all. Time to get grinding we suppose.