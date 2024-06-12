Dr Disrespect stunned after speaking too soon during Elden Ring Malenia boss fight

Dr Disrespect is one of the many streamers that hopped on Elden Ring ahead of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and was stunned into rare silence against the hardest boss in the game.

Elden Ring has enjoyed a revival since Kai Cenat’s huge stream of the FromSoftware title, with a number of top names attempting to complete the game on stream too.

Much like any other average player, these streamers are all finding the game infuriating and difficult, especially when they reach Malenia, and Dr Disrespect was no different.

The Doc went into the fight full of confidence, managing to dodge Malenia’s opening attacks handily, only taking small slithers of damage.

“So far I’m not impressed,” he said. “Now it’s my turn.”

He then went to start his attack when Malenia struck again — twice — instantly depleting all of his health, as Doc watched on in stunned silence.

Timestamp 6:53:30

After his next death — in which he at least managed to get some attacks in — the Two-Time claimed that Malenia “doesn’t even stand a chance” against him.

Sure enough, true to his word, barely 15 minutes later Malenia was dead and the Doc had conquered yet another boss.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches on June 21, however a huge number of Elden Ring players are yet to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood: a requirement to actually play the DLC.

That shouldn’t be a problem for Dr Disrespect, clearly now a seasoned Elden Ring veteran, and he’ll be joining thousands of players launching the game once again to try to beat it.