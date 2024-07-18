Elden Ring streamer beats Messmer on PC & PS5 at the same time using insane controls

Elden Ring streamer MissMikkaa defeated Messmer on PC and PS5 while using a controller and dance pad at the same time.

MissMikkaa is known as a veteran Elden Ring streamer who often turns the already trying experience into even more of a challenge.

In one such challenge in 2023, the content creator took down Malenia on PC and PS5 simultaneously, with a DualSense in hand and a dance pad at her feet.

She’s since beaten every Shadow of the Erdtree boss with a dance pad, too. However, the streamer wasn’t content with securing these victories alone.

MissMikkaa revived her “Ultimate Challenge Run” for a fight against Messmer, the Impaler, one of Elden Ring’s toughest boss characters. The run required the streamer to play Shadow of the Erdtree on PC with a dance pad and on PS5 with a controller.

“After 3 streams, 8 hours, and 136 tries,” she managed to dispatch Messmer on both platforms simultaneously.

In footage of the challenge’s final minutes, MissMikkaa can be seen beating Messmer first on PC via dance pad controls while frantically trying to keep him at bay on PS5.

Upon wearing Messmer down in Elden Ring’s PC version, the streamer turns all of her attention to the PS5 battle. The Impaler falls for a second time in a matter of moments.

Once the fighting’s done, MissMikkaa checks her smartwatch and notes that her heart rate’s topped 102 beats per minute – “that’s the highest I’ve seen ever,” she said on the stream.

Suffice it to say, viewers were impressed by the feat. One person replied to the Twitter/X clip by saying, “the human mind is capable of crazy things.”

Someone else commented on how difficult it must be to keep track of the action on both screens, writing, “I’m getting a headache from just watching the two screens at once wtf.”

The streamer’s still has room for more Ultimate Challenge Runs, too. After wrapping up the successful July 17 run, MissMikkaa kicked off another controller and dance pad stream on July 18.