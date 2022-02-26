Asmongold explains why some players are giving Elden Ring bad reviews

Prior to release, Elden Ring got plenty of praise, but once it hit the shelves, this changed. As a result, many bad reviews have come out of the woodwork, ones that popular Twitch streamer Asmongold explains.

Even when it’s known that FromSoftware titles are tough and require a lot of concentration, the continuous moments of stress never fail to get the best of us. This is seen by popular streamers Summit1g and Dr Disrespect both rage quitting.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Elden Ring fans, as sometimes the reward of beating difficult bosses—even when you spend seven hours on just one —is well worth it. However, in that same vein, the difficulties of such a game tend to garner negative reviews, some that Asmongold doesn’t agree with, but instead, attributes them to something else.

Asmongold explains Elden Ring’s bad reviews

In a late-February stream, Asmongold used those criticisms to explain why some players have given the game bad reviews, stating that they “are not even really about gameplay, it’s just about the game not running well.”

He further elaborated by understanding where the critiques are coming from, adding, “That’s really what it is, the game’s just not running well for a lot of people which I understand that, that f**king sucks.”

Ever since its release, some players have had a number of issues with Elden Ring. From performance issues to bugs, there have been many problems that Asmongold himself laid out.

“A lot of the problems with the game are just structural,” he said. “The game doesn’t run well, the game is f**ked up in one way or another and that’s just generally the way it goes, man.”

He then replied to a comment in his Twitch chat that mentioned several other criticisms such as rewards for minibosses and the state of dungeons, to which the streamer replied, “I’m not saying there isn’t any criticism, all I’m saying is that the majority of criticism is built around the fact that the game is not really playable.”

Even though performance issues on launch day soured gameplay for some, Elden Ring players can still find some solace in the fact that FromSoftware is actively working on ironing them out.