Twitch streamer breaks down after losing to Elden Ring boss for seven hours

Twitch streamer Brandon ‘Atrioc’ Ewing spent a ridiculous seven hours trying to beat the Tree Sentinel boss in Elden Ring, spending all of launch day on just the one enemy.

FromSoftware’s games are notorious for their high levels of difficulty, and their newest title Elden Ring is no exception.

Elden Ring is jam-packed with dozens of complex bosses, but one of the first ones, the Tree Sentinel, seems to be tripping up many players starting their journey in the realm of the Lands Between.

One of those players was Atrioc, who ended up spending literally his entire day trying to take down the horse-riding boss.

Atrioc finally defeats Tree Sentinel

The streamer was live late on February 24 when he kicked off his first Elden Ring stream, and was among the top broadcasters on the platform playing the new release.

Atrioc came across the Tree Sentinel early in his adventure, as the boss is one of the first major opponents’ players encounter in the starting area.

The streamer attempted to take down the Sentinel, which he ended up failing over and over again, typical for any souls-like game. But, rather than move on to level up and return, Atrioc had other plans.

Refusing to give up, he fought the boss for over seven hours straight on stream. When he finally took down it down, he was elated and laughed like a maniac, falling out of his chair.

The streamer could’ve made life easier for himself by skipping the fight and obtaining the horse first, then returning to the fight.

Obtaining the horse mount makes the fight much easier, but Atrioc wanted to take down the Tree Sentinel with his own two hands.

This method may have cost him an unbelievable amount of time, taking up nearly the entirety of the broadcast, but did lead to one hilarious, and euphoric, moment.