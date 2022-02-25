Elden Ring devs respond to PC & console performance issues and outline new patch

Elden Ring devs have released a statement on the game’s performance issues that are currently impacting players on PC and console.

Despite receiving fantastic review scores, a number of Elden Ring players are reporting FPS issues. While our best Elden Ring settings guide can help stabilize your frame rate, the game’s performance can still take a hit during certain areas and encounters.

Even the 1.02 day one patch hasn’t completely fixed the stuttering and poor frame rate, which often results in some incredibly frustrating deaths. Fortunately, it seems the developers are aware of the various Elden Ring performance issues and are working on improving the title.

Here’s everything that the developers have flagged and will be looking to fix in the future update.

Elden Ring devs apologize for performance issues

Posting on the official Bandai Namco website, Elden Ring developers issued an apology over the game’s performance issues. Here’s what they had to say on the current matter:

“Thank you very much for playing Elden Ring and for your feedback. We are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience.”

“We are also working on a few other bug fixes and performance improvements as needed. Please don’t hesitate to contact our support team if you encounter other issues. Thank you for your continued support of Elden Ring.”

Elden Ring upcoming performance and bugfixes

The Elden Ring developers have outlined a number of issues that will be fixed in an upcoming patch.

Quite when this update will release remains to be seen, but you can see the full breakdown below:

Regarding the problem of the mouse being too sensitive in the PC version We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future.

Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters. We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future.

Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplay We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms. For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly. We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game manually by exiting the game regularly. Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the Option button and selecting “Quit Game.”



So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the upcoming Elden performance fixes. Hopefully, the upcoming patch will alleviate a lot of the current FPS problems and bugs.

