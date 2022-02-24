CohhCarnage loses it as Elden Ring performance issues plague launch

Twitch streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell encountered major performance issues during his first stream of Elden Ring, which caused him to restart the game multiple times and die over and over again.

Elden Ring may be the most anticipated game release of 2022.

FromSoftware’s newest title has already garnered high praise, and popular Twitch streamers have even gotten their hands on the game early.

Although CohhCarnage was excited to get an early peek at the game, his first stream did not go as planned.

CohhCarnage Elden Ring Twitch stream fail

The 37-year-old streamer was live on February 24 when he encountered performance issues with Elden Ring on PC.

Carnage was fighting the Erdtree Burial Watchdog in the early stages of the game when he began experiencing frame rate stuttering, which led to the game completely freezing on him.

“Oh come on, dude!” he shouted in frustration. He then died to the monster due to not being able to roll away from its lunge attack as his character was frozen.

The streamer then rebooted the game entirely and attempted the fight once again.

Upon entering combat, the game began stuttering a second time, sparking even more frustration and leading to another failed attempt.

Before his third try, he vented about the game’s performance issues: “That sucks, though. That sucks the game is releasing with these issues. I was really hoping for better from FromSoft. That is super unfortunate.”

Luckily, his third attempt at killing the Watchdog was successful, and he was able to move out of the area that was causing him so much trouble.

Sadly for PC Elden Ring players, the day one patch for the game will not address the current issues plaguing the title.