EA SPORTS FC: All new leagues, stadiums & licenses confirmed so far

EA Sports FC will be home to official football leagues, clubs, and tournaments from around the world. Here is every confirmed license we know so far.

After FIFA 23, EA and FIFA are going their separate ways. FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino announced a new game that rumors suggest will be FIFA 25. Meanwhile, EA is embarking on its own new venture, recently unveiling a logo for EA Sports FC.

Despite losing the FIFA license, EA still retained 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues.

Let’s jump right into every confirmed license so far.

EA Sports The first EA Sports FC title will most likely release Fall, 2023.

EA Sports FC confirmed leagues and clubs

Here is a full list of every league and club confirmed for EA Sports FC.

This list will be updated as more clubs are confirmed.

ARGENTINA – LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FUTBOL

Clubs TBC

CHINA – CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

Clubs TBC

ENGLAND – PREMIER LEAGUE

Brentford

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Other clubs TBC

ENGLAND – EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Burnley

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesborough

Millwall

Norwich City

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

Other clubs TBC

ENGLAND – BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Chelsea

Other clubs TBC

FRANCE – LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

LOSC

OGC Nice

Olympique de Marseille

Paris Saint Germain

Other clubs TBC

FRANCE – D1 ARKEMA

Clubs TBC

GERMANY – BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund

FC Augsburg

RB Leipzig

Other clubs TBC

ITALY – SERIE A TIM

Bologna

Cremonese

Empoli

Fiorentina

Hellas Verona

Juventus

Lecce

Salernitana

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

Other clubs TBC

KOREA REPUBLIC – K LEAGUE

Clubs TBC

NETHERLANDS – EREDIVISE

Clubs TBC

POLAND – EKSTRAKLASA

Lech Poznan

PORTUGAL – LIGA PORTUGAL

Clubs TBC

ROMANIA – SUPERLIGA

Clubs TBC

SAUDI ARABIA – ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE

Clubs TBC

SCOTLAND – CINCH PREMIERSHIP

Celtic

Rangers

Other Clubs TBC

SPAIN – LA LIGA SANTANDER

Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid

Other clubs TBC

USA & CANADA – MLS

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

DC United

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami CF

LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Other clubs TBC

USA – NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE

Clubs TBC

EA Sports FC confirmed tournaments

Here is a full list of every confirmed football tournament.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Women’s Champions League

CONMEBOL Libertadores

CONMEBOL Suamericana

EA announced the developers will reveal more information about EA Sports FC in July.