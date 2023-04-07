EA SPORTS FC: All new leagues, stadiums & licenses confirmed so far
EA Sports FC will be home to official football leagues, clubs, and tournaments from around the world. Here is every confirmed license we know so far.
After FIFA 23, EA and FIFA are going their separate ways. FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino announced a new game that rumors suggest will be FIFA 25. Meanwhile, EA is embarking on its own new venture, recently unveiling a logo for EA Sports FC.
Despite losing the FIFA license, EA still retained 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues.
Let’s jump right into every confirmed license so far.
EA Sports FC confirmed leagues and clubs
Here is a full list of every league and club confirmed for EA Sports FC.
This list will be updated as more clubs are confirmed.
ARGENTINA – LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FUTBOL
- Clubs TBC
CHINA – CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
ENGLAND – PREMIER LEAGUE
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Newcastle United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
- Other clubs TBC
ENGLAND – EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Coventry City
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Luton Town
- Middlesborough
- Millwall
- Norwich City
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Reading
- Rotherham United
- Stoke City
- West Bromwich Albion
- Wigan Athletic
- Other clubs TBC
ENGLAND – BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
- Chelsea
- Other clubs TBC
FRANCE – LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
- LOSC
- OGC Nice
- Olympique de Marseille
- Paris Saint Germain
- Other clubs TBC
FRANCE – D1 ARKEMA
- Clubs TBC
GERMANY – BUNDESLIGA
- Borussia Dortmund
- FC Augsburg
- RB Leipzig
- Other clubs TBC
ITALY – SERIE A TIM
- Bologna
- Cremonese
- Empoli
- Fiorentina
- Hellas Verona
- Juventus
- Lecce
- Salernitana
- Sampdoria
- Sassuolo
- Spezia
- Torino
- Udinese
- Other clubs TBC
KOREA REPUBLIC – K LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
NETHERLANDS – EREDIVISE
- Clubs TBC
POLAND – EKSTRAKLASA
- Lech Poznan
PORTUGAL – LIGA PORTUGAL
- Clubs TBC
ROMANIA – SUPERLIGA
- Clubs TBC
SAUDI ARABIA – ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
SCOTLAND – CINCH PREMIERSHIP
- Celtic
- Rangers
- Other Clubs TBC
SPAIN – LA LIGA SANTANDER
- Atlético Madrid
- Real Madrid
- Other clubs TBC
USA & CANADA – MLS
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- DC United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Other clubs TBC
USA – NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
EA Sports FC confirmed tournaments
Here is a full list of every confirmed football tournament.
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- UEFA Women’s Champions League
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- CONMEBOL Suamericana
EA announced the developers will reveal more information about EA Sports FC in July.