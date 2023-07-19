EA FC 24 players dismayed about no online Career Mode

The EA FC 24 community has taken issue with the fact that there is no online functionality in the title’s Career Mode.

It’s a new era for EA Sports and EA Sports FC, more than just the new series title. The devs have released details on a number of new features that were not present in past FIFA games, including PlayStyles.

But, one fan-requested feature that was not present in the FIFA series will not be coming to EA FC 24, as the team confirmed that this year’s game will not include an online version of Career Mode.

It’s a move that has irked many in the community, who are hopeful that it could be added in the future.

EA Sports

EA Sports FC community reacts to no online Career Mode

While EA did confirm a slew of new features that will be implemented into EA Sports FC 24, one thing that won’t be in the title is an online Career mode.

A developer for EA FC 24 confirmed that online capability for Career Mode won’t be available, but it is a feature that the team will be looking into for the future.

The ability to take control of a team and duke it out against fellow FC players won’t be available this year, but it appears that many in the community do want this feature added in a future title based on social media reaction.

Over 60% of respondents on our social media poll related to the omission indicated a desire for EA to add online functionality to Career Mode in an upcoming title.

However, some are skeptical that the EA FC development team will add online capability in the future.

In addition to no online capabilities for prospective footballers or managers, EA Sports FC will also not include a Women’s Career Mode. The development team for EA FC indicated that there were not enough club teams to feature an “active” transfer market and a certain critical mass of players and clubs.