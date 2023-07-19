EA FC 24 on Nintendo Switch confirmed to have all modes after massive overhaul

Years of unchanged FIFA games on Nintendo Switch have left fans begging for a major pivot. Now, EA Sports answers the call with EA FC 24.

After four consecutive years of EA releasing what were essentially carbon copies of FIFA 19, football fans on Nintendo Switch were desperate for a fresh experience. This year, changes are finally on the way.

With the expiration of the FIFA and EA Sports contract, the series has now been rebranded as “EA FC.”

But more importantly, EA Sports has now confirmed that the upcoming FC 24 game on Nintendo Switch will utilize Frostbite Engine and include all the game modes.

John Shepherd, VP and Executive Producer at Electronic Arts, described the undertaking as a “huge achievement” in an interview with IGN.

The game is now “comparable” to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. He added, “It’s going to have all the modes. It’s more representative of the Xbox One, PS4 gameplay, than it would be the PlayStation 5, latest-gen gameplay. There are a few differences, just because of the hardware, but the game’s running great.”

Shepherd revealed it took a cross-department effort spanning years to get the game running smoothly on Nintendo’s console, with significant support needed from EA’s Frostbite team.

It’s a welcome change for Switch fans, as both media and fans severely critiqued past legacy editions of FIFA on the console for their lack of innovation and underperformance, with some labeling it a “ripoff.”

However, it seems FC 24 is a different beast altogether. The game now includes an expanded Ultimate Team mode, on par with the Ultimate Team seen in other versions.

Yet, despite the giant leap forward, FC 24 on Nintendo Switch has been excluded from the game’s crossplay pools. The PS5, Xbox Series X, S, and PC versions are all cross-platform compatible, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions also have cross-platform play.

FC 24 is slated for a September 29 release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

For a more comprehensive understanding of what FC 24 entails, head over to Dexerto’s EA FC hub to find news regarding all game modes, features, and more.