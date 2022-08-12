PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule, results & more

North American Dota 2 fans are in for a treat as the 2022 PGL Arlington Major brings back the highest level of LAN competition to the region. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the third Major of the 2021-22 season.

Since OG lifted the trophy at the Boston Major in 2016, North American Dota 2 fans have been left waiting for a taste of top-tier action. Thankfully, the long wait is finally over. PGL has confirmed that the third and final Major before The International 11 will be held in Arlington, Texas.

The Arlington Major will be the final stop for teams to collect DPC points before Regional Qualifiers for TI 11 begin. This means that most teams participating in the tournament will be vying to collect a huge chunk of DPC points to secure their TI qualification. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the game‘s upcoming Major.

Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule and results

PGL The PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022 will be the last chance for many teams to collect DPC points and qualify for TI.

The group stage of the Arlington Major is scheduled to be held from August 4th to August 8th. However, the players won’t be graced with a rest day before the playoffs begin. The main event will run from August 9th until August 14th when a new Dota 2 Major champion will be crowned.

The tables below feature detailed lists of the two groups along with any stand-ins that the teams have announced owing to issues regarding individual visas.

You should also note that Xtreme Gaming from China has withdrawn from the tournament owing to visa troubles. This incident has brought the total number of teams participating down from 18 to 17, resulting in an uneven number of teams across the two groups. For this reason, the schedule of Bo2 matches to be played in the group stage is yet to be finalized by PGL.

Arlington Major 2022 (Playoffs): August 9-14

Day 1: August 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals PSG.LGD 2-0 BOOM Esports 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Entity 1-2 OG 11 AM 2 PM 6 PM Outsiders 1-2 Team Spirit 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Team Aster 2-0 Fnatic 5 PM 8 PM 12 AM

Day 2: August 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 1 Team Liquid 1-2 BOOM Esports 8 AM 11 AM 2 PM Evil Geniuses 1-2 Entity 11 AM 2 PM 6 PM RNG 0-2 Outsiders 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM

Day 3: August 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 beastcoast 2-1 Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 4 PM Upper Semi-Final PSG.LGD 2-1 OG 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Team Spirit 2-0 Team Aster 3 PM 6 PM 10 PM

Day 4: August 12

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 2 BOOM Esports vs Entity 9 AM 12 PM 4 PM Outsiders vs beastcoast 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Lower Quarter Final Team Aster vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 10 PM

Day 5: August 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Quarter Final OG vs TBD 9 AM 11 PM 4 PM Upper Final PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Lower Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 10 PM

Day 6: August 14

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 4 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 8 PM

Arlington Major 2022 (Group stage): August 4-8

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 PSG.LGD 7-1-0 2 Outsiders 3-4-1 3 OG 3-3-2 4 Fnatic 2-5-1 5 RNG 2-4-2 6 Team Liquid 1-5-2 7 Talon Esports 1-3-4 8 Thunder Awaken 0-5-3 9 Soniqs 0-4-4

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 Team Aster 3-4-0 2 Entity 3-3-1 2 Team Spirit 3-3-1 4 BOOM Esports 2-3-2 5 Evil Geniuses 2-2-3 6 beastcoast 1-4-2 7 Natus Vincere 2-1-4 8 Tundra Esports 0-4-3

Day 1: August 4

Match PT ET GMT Soniqs 0-2 Team Liquid 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Outsiders 1-1 RNG 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Fnatic 1-1 OG 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 2-0 Talon Esports 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 1-1 OG 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Fnatic 1-1 Outsiders 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Talon Esports 1-1 Thunder Awaken 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM RNG 1-1 Soniqs 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Evil Geniuses 0-2 Aster 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM BOOM Esports 1-1 Tundra Esports 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Natus Vincere 0-2 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 2-0 beastcoast 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Aster 2-0 Entity 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Evil Geniuses 0-2 BOOM Esports 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Team Spirit 2-0 Tundra Esports 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Natus Vincere 2-0 beastcoast 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM

Day 2: August 5

Match PT ET GMT PSG.LGD 2-0 OG 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Fnatic 1-1 RNG 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Outsiders 2-0 Talon Esports 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Natus Vincere 1-1 Aster 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Soniqs vs 0-2 Talon Esports 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Team Liquid 1-1 Outsiders 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Fnatic 0-2 PSG.LGD 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Thunder Awaken 0-2 RNG 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Evil Geniuses 2-0 Team Spirit 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Tundra Esports 1-1 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM BOOM Esports 0-2 beastcoast 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Natus Vincere 2-0 Tundra Esports 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Evil Geniuses 1-1 beastcoast 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM BOOM Esports 0-2 Entity 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Aster 1-1 Team Spirit 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM

Day 3: August 6

Match PT ET GMT RNG 2-0 Talon Esports 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Fnatic 1-1 Thunder Awaken 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 0-2 PSG.LGD 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM OG 1-1 Soniqs 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM OG 2-0 RNG 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Outsiders 1-1 Thunder Awaken 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM PSG.LGD 1-1 Soniqs 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Team Liquid 0-2 Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Natus Vincere 0-2 BOOM Esports 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Aster 1-1 beastcoast 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 1-1 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Evil Geniuses 1-1 Tundra Esports 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Natus Vincere 0-2 Evil Geniuses 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM beastcoast 1-1 Entity 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Aster 2-0 Tundra 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM Team Spirit 1-1 BOOM Esports 2 PM 5 PM 9 PM

Day 4: August 7

Match PT ET GMT Talon Esports 1-1 Team Liquid 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM OG 2-0 Thunder Awaken 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 2-0 Outsiders 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Soniqs 0-2 Fnatic 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Thunder Awaken 1-1 Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM OG 0-2 Outsiders 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Fnatic 1-1 Talon Esports 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM RNG 0-2 PSG.LGD 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM Evil Geniuses 0-2 Entity 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Natus Vincere 0-2 Team Spirit 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM beastcoast 1-1 Tundra Esports 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM Aster 1-1 BOOM Esports 10 AM 1 PM 5 PM

Day 5: August 8

Match PT ET GMT Soniqs 0-2 Outsiders 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM RNG 1-1 Team Liquid 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Talon Esports 0-2 OG 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM Thunder Awaken 0-2 PSG.LGD 8 AM 11 AM 3 PM

Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: final standings

The Dota 2 major in Arlington will feature a prize pool of $500,000. However, the main attraction of this tournament for the participating teams will definitely be the available DPC points. The points division, as well as the prize pool distribution according to placement in the tournament, is listed below:

Placement Team $ USD + DPC points 1 TBD $200,000 + 820 2 TBD $100,000 + 740 3 TBD $75,000 + 670 4 TBD $50,000 + 590 5-6 TBD $25,000 + 515 TBD 7-8 TBD $12,500 + 360 TBD 9-12 Fnatic – RNG Evil Geniuses Team Liquid 13-14 Talon Esports – Natus Vincere 15-16 Thunder Awaken – Tundra Esports 17 Soniqs –

Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Venue

Top-tier Dota 2 esports is making a return to North America in LAN format after a very long time. Needless to say, the organizers are expecting a huge amount of support from local fans and followers alike. The Major will be held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, the largest dedicated esports facility in North America.

With this being the last shot for various teams to qualify for The International, you can expect some jaw-dropping and heart-stopping performances from the PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022.

Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: How to watch

The Arlington Major will be streamed live on the PGL_Dota2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Don’t worry in case you miss out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs.

Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Qualified teams

As already mentioned, a total of 17 teams from across the globe will fight it out to claim the third and final Dota 2 Major of this season. With a total of 4,570 DPC points up for grabs, here are the teams that are heading into the Arlington Major for the chance to earn a direct invite to The International 11.

Team Region Original Roster Tundra Esports Western Europe skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking Team Liquid Western Europe MATUMBAMAN, miCKe, zai, Boxi, iNSaNiA OG Western Europe Yuragi. bzm, ATF, Taiga, Misha Entity Western Europe Pure, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi, Fishman Outsiders Eastern Europe RAMZES666, gpk, DM, yamich, Xakoda Natus Vincere Eastern Europe V-Tune, No[o]ne-, laise, swedenstrong, Solo Team Spirit Eastern Europe Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka Royal Never Give Up China Ghost, Somnus, Chalice, kaka, xNova Team Aster China Monet, Ori, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C PSG.LGD China Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, y’ BOOM Esports Southeast Asia JaCkky. Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem Talon Esports Southeast Asia 23savage, Mikoto, kpii, Q, Hyde Fnatic Southeast Asia Raven, Armel, Jabz, DJ, Jaunuel Evil Geniuses North America Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Cr1t-, Fly Quincy Crew North America YawaR, Quinn, LESLAO, MSS, Fata Thunder Awaken South America Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo beastcoast South America K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger

So there you have it. That’s all the information available for the third and last Major of the 2021-2022 DPC Season. We will make sure to update this page when more details are revealed by the organizers, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.