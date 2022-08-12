PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule, results & more

North American Dota 2 fans are in for a treat as the 2022 PGL Arlington Major brings back the highest level of LAN competition to the region. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the third Major of the 2021-22 season.
Since OG lifted the trophy at the Boston Major in 2016, North American Dota 2 fans have been left waiting for a taste of top-tier action. Thankfully, the long wait is finally over. PGL has confirmed that the third and final Major before The International 11 will be held in Arlington, Texas.
The Arlington Major will be the final stop for teams to collect DPC points before Regional Qualifiers for TI 11 begin. This means that most teams participating in the tournament will be vying to collect a huge chunk of DPC points to secure their TI qualification. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the game‘s upcoming Major.
Contents
Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Schedule and results
The group stage of the Arlington Major is scheduled to be held from August 4th to August 8th. However, the players won’t be graced with a rest day before the playoffs begin. The main event will run from August 9th until August 14th when a new Dota 2 Major champion will be crowned.
The tables below feature detailed lists of the two groups along with any stand-ins that the teams have announced owing to issues regarding individual visas.
You should also note that Xtreme Gaming from China has withdrawn from the tournament owing to visa troubles. This incident has brought the total number of teams participating down from 18 to 17, resulting in an uneven number of teams across the two groups. For this reason, the schedule of Bo2 matches to be played in the group stage is yet to be finalized by PGL.
Arlington Major 2022 (Playoffs): August 9-14
Day 1: August 9
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|PSG.LGD 2-0 BOOM Esports
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Entity 1-2 OG
|11 AM
|2 PM
|6 PM
|Outsiders 1-2 Team Spirit
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Team Aster 2-0 Fnatic
|5 PM
|8 PM
|12 AM
Day 2: August 10
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|Team Liquid 1-2 BOOM Esports
|8 AM
|11 AM
|2 PM
|Evil Geniuses 1-2 Entity
|11 AM
|2 PM
|6 PM
|RNG 0-2 Outsiders
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
Day 3: August 11
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 1
|beastcoast 2-1 Fnatic
|9 AM
|12 PM
|4 PM
|Upper Semi-Final
|PSG.LGD 2-1 OG
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 Team Aster
|3 PM
|6 PM
|10 PM
Day 4: August 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Round 2
|BOOM Esports vs Entity
|9 AM
|12 PM
|4 PM
|Outsiders vs beastcoast
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Lower Quarter Final
|Team Aster vs TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|10 PM
Day 5: August 13
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Quarter Final
|OG vs TBD
|9 AM
|11 PM
|4 PM
|Upper Final
|PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Lower Semi-Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|10 PM
Day 6: August 14
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Final
|TBD vs TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|4 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1 PM
|4 PM
|8 PM
Arlington Major 2022 (Group stage): August 4-8
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|PSG.LGD
|7-1-0
|2
|Outsiders
|3-4-1
|3
|OG
|3-3-2
|4
|Fnatic
|2-5-1
|5
|RNG
|2-4-2
|6
|Team Liquid
|1-5-2
|7
|Talon Esports
|1-3-4
|8
|Thunder Awaken
|0-5-3
|9
|Soniqs
|0-4-4
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Team Aster
|3-4-0
|2
|Entity
|3-3-1
|2
|Team Spirit
|3-3-1
|4
|BOOM Esports
|2-3-2
|5
|Evil Geniuses
|2-2-3
|6
|beastcoast
|1-4-2
|7
|Natus Vincere
|2-1-4
|8
|Tundra Esports
|0-4-3
Day 1: August 4
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Soniqs 0-2 Team Liquid
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Outsiders 1-1 RNG
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Fnatic 1-1 OG
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 2-0 Talon Esports
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Team Liquid 1-1 OG
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Fnatic 1-1 Outsiders
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Talon Esports 1-1 Thunder Awaken
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|RNG 1-1 Soniqs
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Evil Geniuses 0-2 Aster
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|BOOM Esports 1-1 Tundra Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Natus Vincere 0-2 Entity
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 beastcoast
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Aster 2-0 Entity
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Evil Geniuses 0-2 BOOM Esports
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Team Spirit 2-0 Tundra Esports
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Natus Vincere 2-0 beastcoast
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
Day 2: August 5
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|PSG.LGD 2-0 OG
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Fnatic 1-1 RNG
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Outsiders 2-0 Talon Esports
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Natus Vincere 1-1 Aster
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Soniqs vs 0-2 Talon Esports
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Team Liquid 1-1 Outsiders
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Fnatic 0-2 PSG.LGD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Thunder Awaken 0-2 RNG
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Evil Geniuses 2-0 Team Spirit
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Tundra Esports 1-1 Entity
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|BOOM Esports 0-2 beastcoast
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Natus Vincere 2-0 Tundra Esports
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Evil Geniuses 1-1 beastcoast
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|BOOM Esports 0-2 Entity
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Aster 1-1 Team Spirit
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
Day 3: August 6
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|RNG 2-0 Talon Esports
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Fnatic 1-1 Thunder Awaken
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Team Liquid 0-2 PSG.LGD
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|OG 1-1 Soniqs
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|OG 2-0 RNG
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Outsiders 1-1 Thunder Awaken
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|PSG.LGD 1-1 Soniqs
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Team Liquid 0-2 Fnatic
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Natus Vincere 0-2 BOOM Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Aster 1-1 beastcoast
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Team Spirit 1-1 Entity
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Evil Geniuses 1-1 Tundra Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Natus Vincere 0-2 Evil Geniuses
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|beastcoast 1-1 Entity
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Aster 2-0 Tundra
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
|Team Spirit 1-1 BOOM Esports
|2 PM
|5 PM
|9 PM
Day 4: August 7
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Talon Esports 1-1 Team Liquid
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|OG 2-0 Thunder Awaken
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|PSG.LGD 2-0 Outsiders
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Soniqs 0-2 Fnatic
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Thunder Awaken 1-1 Team Liquid
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|OG 0-2 Outsiders
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Fnatic 1-1 Talon Esports
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|RNG 0-2 PSG.LGD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|7 PM
|Evil Geniuses 0-2 Entity
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Natus Vincere 0-2 Team Spirit
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|beastcoast 1-1 Tundra Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
|Aster 1-1 BOOM Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|5 PM
Day 5: August 8
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Soniqs 0-2 Outsiders
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|RNG 1-1 Team Liquid
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Talon Esports 0-2 OG
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
|Thunder Awaken 0-2 PSG.LGD
|8 AM
|11 AM
|3 PM
Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: final standings
The Dota 2 major in Arlington will feature a prize pool of $500,000. However, the main attraction of this tournament for the participating teams will definitely be the available DPC points. The points division, as well as the prize pool distribution according to placement in the tournament, is listed below:
|Placement
|Team
|$ USD + DPC points
|1
|TBD
|$200,000 + 820
|2
|TBD
|$100,000 + 740
|3
|TBD
|$75,000 + 670
|4
|TBD
|$50,000 + 590
|5-6
|TBD
|$25,000 + 515
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|$12,500 + 360
|TBD
|9-12
|Fnatic
|–
|RNG
|Evil Geniuses
|Team Liquid
|13-14
|Talon Esports
|–
|Natus Vincere
|15-16
|Thunder Awaken
|–
|Tundra Esports
|17
|Soniqs
|–
Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Venue
Top-tier Dota 2 esports is making a return to North America in LAN format after a very long time. Needless to say, the organizers are expecting a huge amount of support from local fans and followers alike. The Major will be held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, the largest dedicated esports facility in North America.
With this being the last shot for various teams to qualify for The International, you can expect some jaw-dropping and heart-stopping performances from the PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022.
Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: How to watch
The Arlington Major will be streamed live on the PGL_Dota2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.
Don’t worry in case you miss out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs.
Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022: Qualified teams
As already mentioned, a total of 17 teams from across the globe will fight it out to claim the third and final Dota 2 Major of this season. With a total of 4,570 DPC points up for grabs, here are the teams that are heading into the Arlington Major for the chance to earn a direct invite to The International 11.
|Team
|Region
|Original Roster
|Tundra Esports
|Western Europe
|skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking
|Team Liquid
|Western Europe
|MATUMBAMAN, miCKe, zai, Boxi, iNSaNiA
|OG
|Western Europe
|Yuragi. bzm, ATF, Taiga, Misha
|Entity
|Western Europe
|Pure, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi, Fishman
|Outsiders
|Eastern Europe
|RAMZES666, gpk, DM, yamich, Xakoda
|Natus Vincere
|Eastern Europe
|V-Tune, No[o]ne-, laise, swedenstrong, Solo
|Team Spirit
|Eastern Europe
|Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
|Royal Never Give Up
|China
|Ghost, Somnus, Chalice, kaka, xNova
|Team Aster
|China
|Monet, Ori, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C
|PSG.LGD
|China
|Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, y’
|BOOM Esports
|Southeast Asia
|JaCkky. Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem
|Talon Esports
|Southeast Asia
|23savage, Mikoto, kpii, Q, Hyde
|Fnatic
|Southeast Asia
|Raven, Armel, Jabz, DJ, Jaunuel
|Evil Geniuses
|North America
|Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Cr1t-, Fly
|Quincy Crew
|North America
|YawaR, Quinn, LESLAO, MSS, Fata
|Thunder Awaken
|South America
|Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo
|beastcoast
|South America
|K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger
So there you have it. That’s all the information available for the third and last Major of the 2021-2022 DPC Season. We will make sure to update this page when more details are revealed by the organizers, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.