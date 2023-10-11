PSG return to Dota 2 ahead of TI 2023 with new partnership

French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain is returning to Dota 2 esports just in time for The International 2023 by partnering with Quest Esports.

The agreement sees Quest Esports’ Dota 2 team renamed to PSG Quest ahead of TI 2023, the biggest and most anticipated event of the year in the esport.

The announcement comes just a month after PSG ended its partnership with Chinese organization LGD after a five-year association. During their time operating the team together, PSG.LGD notably finished in the top three at three The International events and won the 2022 Riyadh Masters.

“We are delighted to announce an exciting new adventure for Paris Saint-Germain in the world of esports,” said PSG director Fabien Allègre.

“Today, we proudly unveil our Dota 2 team, ‘PSG Quest,’ which will proudly represent the club’s colors in the biggest video game competitions. The club is pursuing its ambition to be part of the world’s esport elite and to continue to captivate non-traditional soccer audiences.”

Details about the partnership are slim, but there are concerns in the Dota 2 scene that the deal could further bolster Quest’s coffers and turn them into a powerhouse. PSG is controlled by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), while Quest is a Qatar-based organization that also runs esports tournaments and supports a number of influencers.

Quest entered Dota 2 esports in July 2022 with the signing of a roster featuring Middle-Eastern and Eastern European players. The team has since become a regular on the international stage, placing fourth at the Bali Major and 7th-8th at the Riyadh Masters.

PSG Quest will make its first appearance on October 12 against Keyd Stars in Group D, which also includes Talon Esports, TSM, and defending TI champions Tundra Esports.