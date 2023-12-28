Xtreme Gaming officially announce new Dota 2 roster stacked with Chinese superstars

Chinese org, Xtreme Gaming, have officially announced their new Dota 2 roster, and it’s got serious hands, with the likes of Wang “Ame” Chunyu, Ding “Dy” Cong, and Zhao “XinQ” Zixing, joining the team.

China’s Dota 2 scene has had its ups and downs through the years — from the iconic Wings victory at TI 6, to home favorites like EHOME slugged with DPC bans. Plus most recently, rumors of alleged financial troubles for the iconic LGD.

Despite the drama, the Chinese scene has always been home to some of the best and brightest talent in Dota 2. And there’s always been room for players and teams to rebuild from the ashes of past glories.

After announcing they’d be building a new roster around former superstar LGD carry, Wang “Ame” Chunyu, Xtreme Gaming have put together a team which highlights the regions ability to do just that.

Alongside Ame, XG will include prominent Chinese players Ding “Dy” Cong, Lin “Xxs” Jing, Guo “Xm” Hongcheng, and Zhao “XinQ” Zixing.

If you’re recognizing these names, that’s no surprise. Three of them, Xm, XinQ and Xxs, were part of the Azure Ray squad which reverse swept Gaiman Gladiators at ESL Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

It’s no surprise to see the Azure Ray players make the switch to Xtreme Gaming. Both organizations were founded by Yang Yiqing — who’s got a reputation for being both determined and stubborn as a team owner.

Still, there’s no denying Xtreme Gaming’s 2024 line-up is looking fearsome; Dy also boasts an impressive player pedigree, having played on Team Vici during their 2019 TI run.

Although Valve isn’t hosting the Dota Professional Circuit in 2024, there will still be a TI 14 next year.

Which means there will be plenty of regional and international LAN events for the XG roster to show fans just what they’re made of.