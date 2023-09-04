Dota 2 giants LGD drop PSG partnership ahead of TI 2023

Chinese Dota 2 team LGD Gaming has announced that it is bringing an end to its partnership with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. The news comes only a month before The International 2023 kicks off in Seattle.

In statements posted to X/Twitter and Weibo, LGD Gaming announced that the team will go back to its original name after a five-year joint effort. The reason for the termination of the partnership was not disclosed by either party.

Article continues after ad

LGD entered into a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain in April 2018. During their time together, PSG.LGD cemented its status as one of the best Dota 2 squads in the world, finishing second at TI 2018 and 2021, and placing third at TI 2019. The team also won the WePlay AniMajor and Riyadh Masters 2022.

Article continues after ad

“In five years, the name PSG.LGD left a mark in the history of Dota 2,” LGD wrote on Weibo. “We have won championships together but also experienced the heartache of coming so close. Today, our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

PSG currently fields esports teams in League of Legends, Rocket League, FIFA, Brawl Stars, and Arena of Valor, all of which through partnerships like the one it had with LGD. In May, the French soccer club extended its League of Legends partnership with Talon Esports until 2026. That team will compete at the upcoming World Championship in South Korea.

Article continues after ad

LGD Gaming is one of the 20 teams that qualified for The International 2023. The event will take place between October 12 and 29 in Seattle.