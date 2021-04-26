Dota 2 org Team Nigma enter "landmark" long-term deal with Etihad Airways - Dexerto

Dota 2 organization Team Nigma have established a “long-term” partnership with Etihad Airways, the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

Though described as a long-term “landmark partnership” with Team Nigma, the exact length and financial details of the arrangement have not been disclosed.

Etihad Airways will help the team and supporting staff feel “relaxed” and “refreshed” when they’re traveling around the world competing.

The Dota 2 team announced that they would be relocating to be stationed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in March 2021. The move was part of the AD Gaming initiative, a five-year deal in which they will train and operate out of the capital.

Team Nigma state that this is the first partnership between an esports organization and a major airline, though Andbox already have a deal in place with United Airlines for their franchises in Call of Duty and Overwatch — New York Subliners and New York Excelsior, respectively.

Team Nigma was founded by the victors of The International 2017 in November 2019 after they parted ways with Team Liquid.

Since launching, they’ve won the WePlay! Bukovel Minor and finished third at a string of events, including BLAST Bounty Hunt, OGA Dota PIT Season 4, and DreamLeague Season 14.

A new player has entered the game. In the first deal of its kind by a major airline, Etihad has inked a long-term partnership with world champion esports team @TeamNigma pic.twitter.com/VbCK4T01Mt — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 26, 2021

“As a kid I dreamt of becoming a pilot so partnering up with my favourite airline is special on both a personal and a professional level,” said Team Nigma co-founder Mohamed Morad.

“When competing on the highest level, our team and staff constantly need to travel around the world to face the top Dota 2 teams and the immense resources and expertise Etihad Airways will provide us, are going to help our players and staff reach new levels.”