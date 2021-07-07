Dota 2 The International 10: Dates, $40+ million prize pool, LAN venue

The International 10 has been rescheduled and moved to a new venue as Dota 2 teams will now compete in Bucharest for the Aegis of Champions – and the largest prize pool in esports history.

Originally set for Stockholm, Sweden in August 2020, TI 10 had to be delayed after the global health crisis effectively closed LANs around the world. However, as the situation develops and regions start to reopen, Valve have announced new details for The International.

With April’s Singapore Major in the books, the world’s strongest teams like Invictus Gaming, Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, and more will look forward to the highest pay cut of the eye-watering prize pool.

For fans that have fallen behind in the esport, there’s plenty of time to catch up with the International 10 starting later this year.

The International 10 dates and schedule

The biggest Dota 2 event on the calendar year is back, with Valve giving fans a chance to catch the action live when it kicks off October 7 – 17.

Teams and matchups have yet to be determined, but we already know when to expect the different TI10 stages.

Group Stage: October 7 – 10

Main Stage: October 12 – 16

Grand Finals: October 17

TI 10 Prize Pool

Valve has historically set the benchmark for largest prize pools in esports history, and TI 10 is no exception. Along with contributions from the game’s Battle Pass, TI 10’s prize pool has easily surpassed every other year’s mark.

Come October, Dota 2 players will compete for the lion’s share of $40,018,195.

The breakdown per placing has yet to be confirmed, but we’ll know more the closer we get to Bucharest.

The International 10 LAN venue and tickets

Valve have moved the International 10 to Bucharest, Romania in the country’s biggest stadium: the Arena Nationala.

The stadium can seat 55,634 people and ticket information will be released at a later date.

For people who can’t make the trip, the event will surely be streamed as the action unfolds. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more info on TI 10 when Valve announces new details in the future.