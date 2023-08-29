Disney Dreamlight Valley players find unexpected reveal of next Dream Bundle

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have spotted a seemingly accidental reveal of the next Dream Bundle, with a focus on Ursula.

One of the best parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its neverending content. Complete with tons of upcoming updates, hundreds of recipes to cook, and plenty of quests, it’s clear players will never get bored of a game like this one.

One such new element is Dream Bundles, which were introduced in The Remembering update. The first was a WALL-E bundle, which included exclusive quests, cosmetics, and more. Now, in a seemingly accidental reveal, some lucky Dreamlight Valley players have spotted the next bundle, this time featuring Ursula.

Disney Dreamlight Valley accidentally reveals upcoming bundle

Posting on Reddit, one Disney Dreamlight Valley player shared an image of the upcoming ‘Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle’ on their loading screen. With the image, they asked the community: “When did they announce this?”

After posting, it quickly became clear that this teaser has yet to be announced anywhere, with one user explaining how they were “searching and not finding information on this anywhere except for this post!”

Others shared their shock too. with the OP stating: “I don’t get it either. I just started the game and this popped up?? and they didn’t post anything on Instagram about it either”.

After the confusion of where this information was coming from, some reasoned that the bundle is “not available yet, and a lot of people can’t see the announcement in-game yet either. It will very likely be arriving with the September Belle update,” although no announcement has yet to be made regarding this.

Interestingly, other players were wondering whether the ‘new’ bundle would replace the WALL-E Dream Bundle, but that was quickly cleared up after one user explained that “The WALL-E Dream Bundle is not a limited-time bundle. This has been officially confirmed on Discord.”

It seems that although Disney Dreamlight Valley may have accidentally shared an upcoming bundle, we won’t be losing what came before, and may even be getting the ability to walk around with Ursula!