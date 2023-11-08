Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand key Animal Crossing feature

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for the addition of a beloved Animal Crossing feature, with many wondering why it’s not been made a thing yet.

With the full version of Disney Dreamlight Valley on its way in December, many fans are anticipating all the new characters, recipes, quests, and content that’s quickly approaching.

Naturally, they’re also wondering what quality of life changes they’ll end up seeing, with many looking forward to hopefully receiving customizable doors, or the ability to throw some rather unpopular characters into the paid expansions new biome.

However, there’s one more QoL change the community is asking for, with many looking back to the success and design of Animal Crossing for inspiration.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans want seasons to come to the Valley

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one user asked the community: “Does anyone else wish that the seasons changed in at least the plaza and the meadow? Like right now it’s fall I wish that things changed to be more like fall in the valley and the plaza.”

Naturally, in biomes like the Frosted Heights, Dazzle Beach, or Forgotten Lands, we already have some seasonal locations, with them being Christmas, Summer, and Halloween respectively. However, that doesn’t echo across the entire Valley.

The suggestion instantly became a success among the community, with many expressing how they “would love a season toggle for different areas!”, especially during a seasonal holiday like Christmas.

Many commented a similar frustration, highlighting that, with the seasonal biomes, Gameloft could “make it in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.” The commenter went on to explain how “It’s so weird to have Christmas decorations out with no snow. Plus ACNH spoiled me, the seasons are so pretty.”

Ultimately, it all comes down to fans wanting to feel immersed in the game. Who knows, Gameloft may just add a little snowfall this holiday season.