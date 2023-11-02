Disney Dreamlight Valley fans already plan to kick characters to Eternity Isle

In anticipation of the first paid Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion, some fans are already planning on which characters they’ll be ousting to the other biome.

As announced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, the game will be getting its first major paid expansion on December 5, bringing in a variety of new characters, recipes, resources, and locations to place adorable houses on.

However, as many fans are already beginning to notice, their original DDV biome is getting a little cluttered, with so many characters requesting homes, and even more roaming the Valley itself. So, in anticipation of the upcoming expansion, some fans are already deciding who they’re going to kick out of the original valley and stick in Eternity Isle, provided this is an option when the expansion comes out.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are already deciding who they kick out of Eternity Isle

Gameloft

Sharing the question on Reddit, one user asked the community: “Who’re you kicking out of Eternity Isle?” The original poster had their own ideas, with them feeling very passionate about getting rid of Maui. Whether that’s because he’s a little arrogant, or his larger character is up for debate.

Interestingly, you’d think the villains would be the first characters to be kicked out of the main Valley, with many finding Mother Gothel a little irritating, but then again, her house is a prominent fixture in the Valley, so that’s harder than it looks.

In fact, a vast majority of Disney Dreamlight Valley players seemed to vote for one adorable character, who’s relatively new to the game: “Vanellope is going as far away as possible.”

Others agreed, explaining how “her house doesn’t match anything in my valley and until we get more “sweets” decor I can’t have it.” So it seems to be an issue of aesthetics rather than a hatred of the character in general. Although some have complained that her glitching is a little irritating.

Nevertheless, plenty agreed with the poster, sharing how “Maui is getting kicked to the shadow realm. He and Gaston can be pals there.”

It seems both Maui and Vanellope are in danger of disappearing from the main Valley for many, but whether players will be able to kick villagers out is yet to be seen.