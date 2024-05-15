How to craft every Popcorn Bucket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has debuted a new event called Dreamlight Parks Fest, which fits in perfectly with the ongoing A Day at Disney Star Path. The event comes with new items, daily and weekly quests, and a Community Challenge to unlock additional rewards.

Among Dreamlight Parks Fest’s new items are Popcorn Buckets based on Disney characters and films like Cinderella, Lilo and Stitch, and Figment.

Making these requires new materials introduced during the event, which means they’ll likely be hard to find once the event ends in June. So, here’s how to make every kind of Popcorn Bucket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft Popcorn Buckets for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event

Disney / Gameloft

There are 5 different Popcorn Bucket styles for Disney Dreamlight Valley players to craft. The recipes are as follows:

Item Recipe Cinderella Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons

– 5 Purple Buttons

– 15 Blue Buttons

– 10 Red Buttons Figment Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons

– 20 Flower Buttons

– 5 Purple Buttons

– 10 Red Buttons Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons

– 15 Blue Buttons

– 5 Purple Buttons

– 20 Flower Buttons Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons

– 20 Flower Buttons

– 10 Red Buttons,

– 15 Blue Buttons Stitch Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons

– 15 Blue Buttons

– 20 Flower Buttons

– 5 Purple Buttons

These recipes all require various kinds of Buttons, new materials you can collect during Dreamlight Parks Fest. You can find these by exploring your Village, completing quest events, crafting, and more.

