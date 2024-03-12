Disney Dreamlight Valley players call for major Moonstone changes after Eternity Isle DLC

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for a change to Moonstone chests after the introduction of Eternity Isle.

With every update, Disney Dreamlight Valley gets larger. More characters join the fray, new recipes are added, furniture is updated, and sometimes there are even new locations for players to explore. However, when it comes to new locations, players do have to pay for the DLC – Eternity Isle.

Once you do, you get access to a few new characters and tons of new places to explore, forage, and build beautiful landmarks. However, one player has spotted an issue with the new locations, and are now calling for a change to the Moonstone reward system.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans want a new daily Moonstone system

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one DDV player wished that the Devs would “change the daily moonstone reward system.”

Expanding on their irritations, the player wrote: “Trying to find blue chests has been such a nightmare since purchasing the DLC, having to search both maps, especially the jungle biome, to the point that it feels like I’m being punished for buying the DLC. It wasn’t pleasant looking for it in the main map to begin with.”

Blue chests are essentially Moonstone chests that spawn once a day and grant players 50 Moonstones, meaning they can grab more items from the Premium Shop, or spend it on fully unlocking the Star Path. However, they can often feel a little hidden, especially when there are two regions to explore.

“It would be really great if the daily chests only appeared in the plaza or another single biome, or if the game just automatically gave you 50 moonstones for logging in that day” added the poster.

By changing the Moonstones to a daily reward, players will be able to get on with their duties without hunting for a chest – although that could take away from a key aspect of the games charm.

Other fans took to the comments to echo the poster’s thoughts: “I’m all for changing the blue chests to daily log-in rewards. I don’t even bother looking for the chests because I’d rather save my sanity.”

Another added a different idea for the chests, explaining how they “think a great option would be to have chest icons for the map, just like we have for crops and fruit. Even if it’s not super accurate, knowing which biome to check would be huge. Then you still have the treasure hunt (even a completely blind one, if you want, since you can turn off map icons by category), but it’s not so overwhelming.”

Ultimately, how you enjoy Disney Dreamlight Valley is entirely up to you – but regardless, many fans want some changes to appear in the next update.