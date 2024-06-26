How to “Give a clumsy Villager his favorites” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An early task for the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path asks players to “Give a clumsy Villager his favorites,” but it may not be immediately obvious who that is.

Like past events, The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path includes some duties written as clues rather than clear instructions. Completing these will earn you tokens to unlock the event’s rewards, including Mulan-inspired outfits, decor, and more.

One of the first such tasks you’ll come across asks you to give favorite gifts to “a clumsy Villager” – a title for which there are several candidates.

If you’re stuck on this particular Star Path duty, here is the identity of the clumsy Villager.

Who is the “clumsy Villager” and how do you complete the task?

The “clumsy Villager” in Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path is Goofy.

While some players may immediately think of Donald Duck, who is constantly falling and throwing tantrums in the Valley, his good friend Goofy is also famously accident-prone.

Disney, Nintendo

To complete this task, simply bring Goofy three of his favorite gifts. These change daily, so if he wants something you don’t have access to yet or don’t want to part from, you can wait until they refresh.

Unlike other similar Star Path tasks, you only need to bring Goofy three favorite gifts, so finishing this in one day is possible.

That’s everything to know about completing the “Give a clumsy Villager his favorites” Star Path duty!

While you enjoy The Lucky Dragon update, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage, including guides on the other The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties, how to unlock Mulan and Mushu, and every currently active code for free rewards, which includes a new set of Pride-themed items.