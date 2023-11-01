When does Diablo 4 Season 3 start?

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is still in its infancy with its hosts of changes and updates still making waves. Some can’t help but look ahead though and wonder when Diablo 4 Season 2 will end and when Season 3 will start.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood has taken the player base by storm with its new tale of vampire hunting. Although to be fair, a majority of the praise is more about mechanics.

The addition of end-game target farming of major bosses with unique loot tables and the incredibly popular Blood Harvest events have done wonders. Players are so happy with these changes they’ve started actively “rooting for Blizzard”.

Of course, with the massive improvement over Season of the Malignant, players are wondering what’s next. Here’s what we know about when Diablo 4 Season 2 will end and Season 3 will begin.

Diablo 4 Season 2 is expected to end approximately in January 2024. Blizzard has stated it plans for each Season of Diablo 4 to last for roughly three months but has not announced an official end date for Season 2.

Diablo 4’s first Seasonal Journey Season of the Malignant began on July 20, 2023, and ended on October 9, 2023. This was a period of 82 days so if Blizzard announces an end date for Season 2 that correlates with this, we’ll have our pattern.

Blizzard has yet to announce any details for Diablo 4 Season 3. This includes the start date as well but some quick math can provide a speculative window.

Diablo 4 Season 2 began 11 days after the end of its first Season. With Season 2 expected to end in early January, players should expect Diablo 4 Season 3 later that same month.

That’s all the information we have on the end of Diablo 4 Season 2 and the beginning of Diablo 4 Season 3 for now. For more on Diablo 4, check out our guides below:

