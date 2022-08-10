Diablo 4 is set for a release sometime in 2023, and after Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard fans want to know if Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV, revealed way back in 2019, has been one of the most highly anticipated games in recent years.

As we draw closer to its release, Blizzard has opened up a closed alpha playtest for the ARPG, footage of which has already been leaked online.

Since developer Blizzard was acquired by Microsoft, many Diablo faithful have wondered if Diablo IV will be added to the Xbox Game Pass on release.

Blizzard Entertainment Barbarian is one of Diablo 4’s main classes.

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

As of now, Diablo 4 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch. However, since we are still a bit away from release, it’s entirely possible the sale of Blizzard to Microsoft completes by then and the relationship between Blizz’s franchises and Xbox Game Pass becomes more clear.

The next Diablo game could be a natural fit for Xbox Game Pass as Microsoft has already stated they want to incorporate Blizzard properties onto their subscription service. However, there is no news yet on the matter.

Microsoft has cemented its commitment to putting new releases on Xbox Game Pass as they’ve put brand new games like MLB The Show 22 out on day one, and have confirmed Starfield will be a day-one release.

At launch, Diablo IV will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.