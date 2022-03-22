Is MLB The Show 22 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Well, find out everything we know about the baseball game’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

MLB The Show 22’s release date is just around the corner and players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will soon be able to score some game-winning home runs. However, those who want to save money or simply wish to try out MLB The Show 22 will be wondering whether the upcoming title will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass.

After all, Game Pass enables Xbox players to download and play games from a huge catalog of titles from across a variety of genres. But will San Diego Studio’s baseball simulator be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it releases? Let’s find out.

Is MLB The Show 22 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

MLB The Show 22 will release on Xbox Game Pass on April 5, 2022. This means Xbox baseball fans will be able to enjoy the home run action on the game’s official release day. For those of you who can’t wait for the new title, then MLB The Show 21 is currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

Whether you’re new to the MLB series or a returning fan, then MLB The Show 22’s release on Xbox Game Pass will be a bonus for any baseball fan.

How to play MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first month will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading MLB The Show 22 when it releases on April 5, 2022. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play as much as you want.

So, there you have it, everything you need about MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Xbox Game Pass hub to see all the new games and everything leaving on console and PC.