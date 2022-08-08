Diablo 4 alpha gameplay footage leaks online from “friends and family” test

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 is moving along quite a bit as footage of the game’s exclusive alpha has leaked online showcasing where the game is up to.

It was recently revealed that a closed alpha of Diablo 4 was in the works, but access to it was highly exclusive as it was a special test just for friends and family.

With Diablo 3 continuing to get regular updates to extend its lifespan and Diablo Immortal continuing to be a big success for Blizzard, news on Diablo 4 is desperately wanted by the community who are eager for the long-awaited sequel.

However, we now have the first official test footage of the game as leaked gameplay of the ongoing Diablo 4 alpha began circulating on social media.

A 30-second clip of the private Diablo 4 alpha was shared to Twitter before being taken down due to licensing issues, but the clip has been captured and mirrored to circumnavigate copyright laws.

The video starts by showing off the end of the game’s introductory video before cutting to the Diablo 4 logo. Halfway through, the user starts the game and is immediately taken to the character selection screen where we see the game’s classes: Sorceress, Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, and Barbarian.

We then get a brief snippet of the character creation options before the clip promptly ends.

The curious detail about the footage is that it’s pretty well known that it’s only family and friends who are allowed to take part in the Diablo 4 closed alpha and the video clearly showed a watermark plastered over the footage that said: “PRIVATE TEST BUILD 508546.”

Meaning that Blizzard will be easily able to identify who the player was that led to the gameplay footage being leaked online.

In any case, the first proper evidence of Diablo 4’s testing will be music to the ears of many and, hopefully, it won’t be too long until the game gets an official beta that’s more widely available.