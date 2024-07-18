Diablo 4 players hyped for Spiritborn class ahead of official reveal

The Spiritborn is a new character class coming to Diablo 4 with the Vessel of Hatred expansion and fans are going wild speculating about it.

While the Spiritborn class won’t be released until October, alongside the DLC, its July 18 reveal has some players speculating about their moveset, fighting style, and similarities to the Witch Doctor class.

Like the Witch Doctor, the Spiritborn hails from the jungles of Kurast. But as the summoner role is already filled by the Necromancer and Druid, the Spiritborn will likely be an entirely new animal.

Longtime Diablo players suspect that the Spiritborn will borrow from the Witch Doctor on a cultural level, but may play more like the Monk class from Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard Entertainment The Spiritborn class will be a mixture of the Witch Doctor and Monk.

In a Reddit thread, one fan speculated on the class being a hybrid between the two, saying: “I’m really hoping it’s a monk/witch doctor. Melee and fast but silly animal spells.” Another agreed, saying: “Feels like a jungle monk.”

In contrast, one poster suggested that the Spiritborn could be a cross between the Monk and Diablo 2’s Amazon class.

They said: “I’m guessing there will be a core skill like D3 Monk’s seven-sided strike. Jaguar strikes or something like that. Then another core skill that will involve a spectral spear throw like D2 Javazon. Last, I’m thinking there will be an ult kinda like a beastmaster from wc3 with spectral beasts of the jungle.”

Another suggested that the Spiritborn may be similar to the traditional Witch Doctor and might possess summoning skills like that of Diablo Immortal’s Tempest class, one where summons are plentiful but temporary.

Their comment read: “I’m guessing the overall look would be summoning temporary minions that do specific abilities. Call forth the spirit of a bear to smash the ground and stun, call forth bat spirit to whisk your character away, call forth human spirit akin to berserker rage.”

Finally, one player expressed more interest in the class being its own thing but lamented that many new classes in Diablo tend to be evolutions of existing classes. They said: “Yeah they’re claiming it’s all new to Diablo but I feel like it’s nigh impossible to avoid borrowing from an existing class.”

With both the Witch Doctor and the Spiritborn being from Kurast, there’s bound to be some crossover, and the Monk class has also been conspicuous by its absence in Diablo 4.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the Tempest and Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal were entirely new classes, with only some minor resemblance to anything that has come before. So, who knows, perhaps the Spiritborn will surprise players and establish its own identity.