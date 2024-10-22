Diablo 4 Hotfix 2.0.3 fixes “gatekept” Rawhide and Iron Chunk materials

Blizzard has finally fixed the Rawhide and Iron Chunk shortage in Diablo 4, releasing Hotfix 2.0.3 so players can’t stop farming basic crafting materials.

The issue started with the Vessel of Hatred expansion which launched in early October. Players quickly noticed that Rawhide and Iron Chunks, used for everything from armor to jewelry, were dropping at painfully low rates.

Masterworking gear, an essential process for high-level play, required thousands of these materials. Some players reported spending over 47 hours farming just for one item upgrade.

Hotfix 2.0.3, released on October 21, increases the drop rates for these materials, though Blizzard has stayed quiet on the exact numbers.

The Rawhide and Iron Chunk drop rate increase is welcome change in Diablo 4. The scarcity was turning Diablo 4 into a grind fest for even basic upgrades, and many players felt “gatekept” from these basic materials.

As a direct response to the hotfix, one player ranted, “That is all great and dandy, but let’s address the elephant in the room… why Blizzard messed with it in the first place.”

Rawhide and Iron Chunks have been in Diablo 4 since the base game launched in 2023, but it’s only after the launch of Vessel of Hatred and Season 6 that players noticed its scarcity.

Though not confirmed by Blizzard, the material nerf likely ties to the new mercenary, Subo, who marks resources on the map. With Iron Chunks and Rawhide now easily visible, Blizzard may have reduced their drop rates to add challenge. This move would be controversial, as Subo is only available in the paid Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Others shared detailed breakdowns of the absurd farming times, pointing out that upgrading a single item could take over nine hours of grinding bosses.

The community reaction has been heated. “We’re really being gatekept from Rawhide and Iron?” one frustrated player asked. “How is this so hard to fix?”

Despite this hiccup, the Vessel of Hatred expansion itself has been a success. Fans and critics alike have praised it, with some calling it “Diablo 4 in its ultimate form.”

