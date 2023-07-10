Diablo 4 might bring back Rebirth feature thanks to fan requests

Because of widespread fan requests, Diablo 4 developers may bring back the Rebirth feature from Diablo 3.

The Rebirth option in Diablo 3 allowed players to bring their main-game characters to the seasonal content. This worked wonders for those who simply didn’t want to create another hero at the start of a new Season.

With the press of a button, users could select an existing hero and convert him or her into a Seasonal character. The option reverted the transferred character to level 1, then mailed his or her stash contents and items to the player’s non-seasonal mailbox.

Players with a fondness for their Diablo 4 heroes are hoping a similar feature will eventually make its way to the newer experience.

Blizzard is considering the return of the Rebirth option for Diablo 4

When Season 1 launches later this month, users will need to create a completely different character, leaving behind whomever they used in the base game. The addition of a much-coveted Rebirth feature could change this fact, and it seems Blizzard is at least considering the possibility.

In response to a fan asking about Rebirth, Diablo’s Global Community Director Adam Fletcher confirmed that no such option currently exists for Diablo 4.

The developer noted, however, that the studio is aware of the numerous fan requests. Fletcher’s comment has sparked hope among those who’d love for the Diablo 3 feature to make a comeback.

Of course, Fletcher’s response doesn’t guarantee that Diablo 4 will get the Rebirth feature. But some may be pleased to know that the idea is at least on Blizzard’s radar, even if such a change wouldn’t take effect until long after Season 1 drops.

Diablo 4 Season 1 goes live across all platforms on July 20. Referred to as the Season of the Malignant, the first seasonal update will introduce a Battle Pass, new rewards, and additional quests.