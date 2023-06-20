Diablo 4 players furious over Battle Pass character setup

A Diablo 4 developer broke down how character leveling will function across Battle Pass seasons; many fans aren’t happy with the news.

Diablo 4 Season 1 still lacks a start date at the time of writing, though it is expected to begin sometime in July. Unsurprisingly, then, details about the season’s Battle Pass content remain a mystery.

Franchise SVP and GM Rod Fergusson has lifted the veil in one noteworthy respect, however. Seasons in the new Diablo title will function much like they did in Diablo 3.

As such, progressing in the Battle Pass will require players to begin each season with a newly created character. Diablo veterans and newcomers alike aren’t taking the news well.

Diablo 4 fans disappointed with Battle Pass character setup

Responding to a question from Forbes writer Paul Tassi, Rod Fergusson explained how seasonal updates will work in Diablo 4.

According to the developer, players “will need to create a new seasonal character” to partake in the Battle Pass, seasonal questlines, etc.

The replies to Fergusson’s Twitter post indicate not many Diablo fans are pleased with his answer. One user said they’ve already paid for Season 1, so they’ll dive into that content.

They have no plans of returning after that, though. “Re-leveling off the same content with some new and small twists isn’t my idea of fun to rinse and repeat.”

“There is no way this is going to fly with most of the player base. Hope you’ve got a Plan B for when MAUs drop 90%,” someone else added to the thread.

A newcomer to the series echoed this sentiment. “Gotta be honest- as a new player, I don’t see myself grinding like this again. If I have to start from scratch for S1 I’m likely done maining Diablo.”

Of course, several other people in the thread noted that this isn’t new territory for Diablo. Previous games operated in a similar fashion, just without a Battle Pass attached.

Naysayers have told fans making this argument that it’s time for a change, especially considering how much the audience has grown with the launch of Diablo 4.

Whether or not Blizzard will bend to requests for change is anyone’s guess at this point.