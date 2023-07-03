Bizarre Diablo 4 theory claims rats can lead you to the best loot

A bizarre Diablo 4 fan theory from Reddit suggests that following rats will actually lead players to much better loot.

There are a few ways for Diablo 4 players to stumble across prime loot while exploring Sanctuary. Playing on higher World Tiers serves as but one option.

Defeating bosses and taking down Treasure Goblins also works wonders for those hoping to access better gear. Of course, some of the dungeons make for incredible loot caves, too.

But one player claims to have found another way to unearth some of Diablo 4’s finer gear items. Their expert advice? Follow the rats.

Apparently, following rats in Diablo 4 results in the best loot

Redditor zerger45 recently sparked an interesting discussion in the Diablo 4 community, and it’s all based on rodents. According to the Reddit user, players “need to follow the rats for good loot” instead of taking the set path when navigating dungeons.

“The rats smell the cheese! I’m telling you it’s real, and I feel like I’m crazy, but I found multiple legendaries doing this within a span of maybe 10 minutes,” they added. The player went on to say that rodents basically lead the way to the perfect “pack of enemies to kill.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Naturally, some people in the thread think the original poster is jumping to wild conclusions. “This is some Pepe Silvia-level ranting… I love it,” one user wrote in reference to the popular ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ meme.

However, several others say they’re at least willing to give the rat-following effort a try. Said one Diablo 4 player, “Ok, I know most of us are joking, but following the animals has led me to plant [materials]. Following the rats doesn’t sound that ridiculous in that context.”

Another user assured they wouldn’t log in and test the theory, but ended up joining the rat race anyway. An update from this same person features a screenshot of high-quality gear they supposedly found thanks to the furry critters.

Whether or not this theory has any merit will be up for players to decide – unless Blizzard offers confirmation. For now, though, it’s likely that some may fall victim to confirmation bias by following rats to enemies they would’ve dispatched regardless, only to convince themselves that vermin know best.

Still, this is an especially interesting topic of conversation since players are calling for the return of a classic looting feature.