Diablo 4 players find perfect alternative to nerfed Sorcerer class

The Sorcerer controversy involving various nerfs in Diablo 4 continues, but players have managed to sidestep this frustration by enjoying the Sorcerer class in an unconventional way.

From Diablo 4’s launch, until Season 1 dropped, the Sorcerer class was the most popular. Everyone loved it and the devs acknowledged that it was the most-played class due to its incredible build potential. The class’s momentum hit a stumbling block though when it was hit with several nerfs, especially when it came to the class’s usefulness during the endgame.

Article continues after ad

The Sorcerer class was overwhelmed with nerfs and its popularity has now dropped off somewhat. This has proved to be a sore subject as many players enjoy using Sorcerer, but its viability in the endgame has become far less potent. As a solution, the D4 community has come up with an unconventional, yet effective way, of reliving the Sorcerer glory days.

Diablo 4 class replaces Sorcerer builds in Season 1

If you’re struggling to find another class you enjoy or want something to scratch that Sorcerer itch in Diablo 4, then one Reddit user has explained how their solution can help you: “I finally figured out what I was doing wrong with my Sorcerer…I wasn’t playing as a Rogue.”

Article continues after ad

While not as outright magic-based as a Sorcerer, the Rogue class still utilizes ranged weapons and skills that can simulate the effects and adaptability of a Sorcerer’s long-range magic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I figured I’d try a Rogue which is usually my least favorite class in games since I’m not a huge fan of strike then dodge gameplay which most Rogues usually end up being. Then I quickly realized I could build a knockback blaster Rogue and the game immediately became fun in the way it usually is to play as a Sorcerer,” said the OP. They also added “the game is fun again” too as a result of this.

Article continues after ad

“Played as Sorc in S0, it was fun enough. Rolled as Rogue at the Season 1 start. It’s quite the difference in damage and survivability, everything is easier,” commented one user, and another added: “I did the same, Sorcerer was my first eternal, went to 65, and just got bored so I went Rogue for Season 1 and settled on a rapid-fire flurry build and suddenly the game is great again. Currently Level 68 and still loving it.

It does seem like the Rogue class may work as a serviceable replacement for those in need of a Sorcerer fix. What we do know is that the devs are going to undo some of the Sorcerer nerfs due to the huge backlash. So it may not be long until the class shines and becomes number one again.