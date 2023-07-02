Diablo 4 players demand buffs to the game’s most “useless” Shrine

The Priests of Rathma have become the Necromancer order.

Diablo 4 players are in agreement that the Greed Shine is the worst of them all and would like Blizzard to make some tweaks to make it more useful.

Last month, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard addressed a number of issues related to the title’s gameplay and end game prior to the start of Season 1.

But, if social media is any indication, it appears that the player base would like more changes, particularly Shrines.

One specific Shrine, the Greed Shrine, has become a major boondoggle for Diablo players.

Diablo 4 players commiserate over Greed Shrine

On Reddit, a viral post on the Diablo subreddit entitled “Buff or replace please Blizzard!” highlighted the fact that while there several powerful Shrine effects in the game, the Greed Shrine has been virtually useless in the game.

The Greed Shrine is, in a sense, the outlier of the Shrines, as it really doesn’t provide any sort of battling benefits. The Shrine only grants gold when hitting an enemy, gold that doesn’t seem to scale very well with the player’s level.

Based off of player reaction, many commented in agreement with the post.

One user on the post stated regarding the Greed Shrine, “The Greed Shrine is probably called that because they knew no one would be happy with the amount of gold it gives.”

Another cited the lack of gold it does bring to the table, adding, “Greed would be fine if it actually gave you good money. You should be able to get 1-5 mil or something.”

This isn’t the first time that Diablo 4 players have requested a buff to Greed Shrines. A similar sentiment was expressed a few weeks ago by Diablo players on social media.

The development team has not confirmed a Greed Shrine buff, but the development team has made tweaks to the title since the game launched worldwide.

In fact, the Diablo 4 development team has made some major adjustments to the game since its release last month. A few weeks ago, the Diablo devs stated that XP buffs would be made towards Nightmare Dungeons, and those buffs have turned out to be a shot in the arm to D4’s late game.