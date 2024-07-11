Diablo 4 player loses Hardcore character just minutes after reaching level 100

A Diablo 4 player has suffered the heartbreaking loss of their Hardcore character only moments after achieving the coveted max level.

Hardcore mode is Diablo 4’s permadeath challenge and it is not for the faint-hearted. A single death will result in the permanent loss of the character you’ve been playing Hardcore mode with regardless of level.

The struggle of making it to level 100 in Diablo 4’s Hardcore mode is so great that during the game’s launch period, Blizzard immortalized the first 1,000 players to achieve the feat on a statue of Lilith.

Despite the Daughter of Hatred being part of the ultimate reward, she can also lead to the ultimate downfall. Reddit user Caligrya knows this all too well after losing their level 100 Hardcore character just moments after finally maxing them out.

Article continues after ad

In the thread, Caligrya revealed their big mistake. Upon achieving level 100, they immediately went to challenge the Echo of Lilith. Known colloquially as Uber Lilith, the boss fight is one of the most difficult challenges in Diablo 4, Hardcore or otherwise.

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t know what I was getting into. My naivete on full display,” they admitted. The decision to challenge the Echo of Lilith was made because the game suggests players should be level 100 before attempting the fight.

While you definitely should be level 100 before giving it a go, the fight requires players to have the best gear possible and to have workshopped their build. Most players won’t be able to take on the challenge until they’ve been able to clear Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons or Pit levels above 60. Though with a Hardcore character, you might die during those as well.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for tips for the fight, our guide on taking down the Echo of Lilith in Diablo 4 is a good place to start. We can’t promise you won’t lose your Hardcore character, however.